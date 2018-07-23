Table tennis

Table Tennis: Indians clinch 15 medals at Jordan junior and cadet Open

Suhana Saini and the boys doubles pair of Deepit Patil and Dev Shroff won gold medals.

by 
Facebook/Suhana Saini

India’s young paddlers continued their purple patch on the international circuit, winning 15 medals in the Junior and Cadet Open on Friday night in Jordan. This included two gold, three silver and ten bronze medals.

Suhana Saini scored a comprehensive 3-1 win against Cyprus’ Foteini Meletie to bag India’s first gold medal in the mini-cadet girls singles category. The second gold came courtesy the cadet boys doubles pair of Deepit Patil and Dev Shroff as they defeated the much-fancied Taipei pair of Hsin-Yu Li and Guan-Ru Wang 3-2.

After a stellar run, Manush Shah settled for a silver in the boys singles category. He lost out to Chinese Taipei’s Hsin-Yang Li 2-4 in a close-fought final clash. He couldn’t strike gold in the junior boys’ doubles either. Shah and his partner Jeet Chandra lost out to the Iran duo of Amirreza Abassi and Amin Ahmadian.

Rajveer Shah shined in the mini cadet boys singles before losing to Iran’s Navid Shams 1-3 in the finals. Prapti Sen and Selena Selvakumar had to settle for bronze medals in the junior girls category, losing to Sih-Han Fang and Ting-Ting Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Swastika Ghosh and Nithya Mani suffered the same fate in the cadet girls singles, losing to China in the semi-finals to secure their bronze medals.

Anukram Jain (Junior Boys Singles), Surbhi Patwari-Prapti Sen (Junior Girls’ Doubles), Payas Jain-H Jeho (Cadet Boys’ Doubles), Diya Chitale-Trisha Gogoi (Cadet Girls’ Doubles) and Nithya Mani-Munmun Kundu (Cadet Girls’ Doubles) were the others who picked up bronze medals.

