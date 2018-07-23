Asian Games 2018

Injured Rohan Bopanna could pull out of Rogers Cup to be fit for Asian Games

The shoulder injury that forced the Indian to concede his Wimbledonmen’s doubles second round match is yet to fully heal.

AFP

Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna, who has been out of action since Wimbledon, says he may have to pull out of Rogers Cup as well to let his shoulder heal ahead of the Asian Games.

If Bopanna misses the ATP 1000 series event, it would mean that he will head to the Asian Games without any competitive match since Wimbledon. The Indian and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin had conceded their men’s doubles second round at Wimbledon earlier this month.

The injury has already forced him to miss at least three ATP World Tour events including the Bastad event, where he had planned to play alongside Divij Sharan, who will be his men’s doubles partner at the Asian Games.

“I suffered a minor injury which is healing well. Doctors advised me to take three weeks off. Yesterday, was my first (practice) day. Today, I hit the ball in the afternoon, and on Tuesday I am supposed to serve and see how it is,” Bopanna told PTI at the sidelines of a promotional event.

“If I am feeling fit, I will go to Toronto (Rogers Cup). If not, I have to pull out and get ready for Asian Games,” he added.

The Rogers Cup, a Masters Series event, is set to begin in Toronto on August 3-12 while the Asian Games kick start in Indonesia on August 18.

Talking about the Asian Games campaign the 38-year-old said India has good chance of winning medals.

“We are going with a with a very strong team, and hence we have a great chance to win medals at Asian Games. I am looking forward to playing there,” Bopanna said.

On his pairing with Sharan, Bopanna said there should not be any problem as both of them have played with each other in the past.

“This sport has made me change numerous partners over the years, and I don’t think it is a problem any more. I have known Divij for very long time. We both had been part of Indian Oil team as well,” he said.

The veteran also said even though India will miss the services of Sania Mirza, he will be looking forward to playing with Ankita Raina or Prarthana Thombare in the mixed doubles.

“I want to use my experience to help them with their game and look for winning a medal for the country.”

Despite controversies in the past, Bopanna also praised Leander Paes, who is also in the Asiad squad at 45, and said the veteran is one of the best players India has produced.

“Without a doubt, the way he has been playing is phenomenal. To maintain fitness and keep going for so long is a great achievement,” he said.

