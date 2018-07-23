Indian tennis roundup: Prajnesh, Divij Sharan and partner qualify for ATP main draw

Indian tennis players had a relatively good start to the week with two players qualifying for the main draw of the ATP tournaments.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran qualified for the main draw of the ATP 250 tournamnet in Los Cabos with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Evan Song in the second round of qualifying. In the first round, he had beaten Miguel Angel Reyes Varela of Mexico 6-4 6-0. This is the 28-year-old’s second straight main draw qualification after Atlanta Open last week.
The Indian is slated to meet Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the first round.
In the doubles, Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 Citi Open in Washington with a 7-5, 7-6(6) win over Ilya Ivashka and Daniil Medvedev.
However, Ramkumar Ramanathan went down in his qualifying match, losing 3-6, 3-6 to Mitchell Krueger.
Earlier, Purav Raja and partner Ken Skupski had lost in the semi-finals of the Atlanta Open with a 3-6 4-6 loss to second seeds Ryan Harrison and Rajeev Ram.
Other qualifying results
Manish Sureshkumar lost to Makoto Ochi 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in third round of qualifying at the Chengdu Challenge.
Anupam Kumar lost to Liam Dielen 6-4, 6-3 Belgium F6 Futures.
Terence Das won 6-0, 6-2 against Nelson Filipe Figueiredo Alves at the Portugal F13 Futures.
Chinmaya Dev Chauhan lost to Juan Pablo Canas Garcia 6-3, 6-2 at the Spain F21 Futures.
Arnav Alok Goel beat Maxim Krapivin 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the Germany F10 Futures.
At the Indonesia F2 Futures, SD Prajwal Dev lost 7-6(7) 6-1 to Edward Bourchier while Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha retired midway against Shohei Chikami trailing 6-3, 5-3.