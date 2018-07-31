It’s been more than a decade since India won a Test series in England. Back in 2007, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, the Indian team pulled off a memorable 1-0 series win. A draw at Lord’s, a famous win at Nottingham and then another draw at the Oval meant India ended a 21-year wait for a Test series win in England.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport, Dravid spoke about what the current Indian team needs to do in order to emerge victorious in this highly-anticipated series.

“One of the big things is how quickly you adapt to the conditions. When we won here in 2007, it was a three-match Test series and we couldn’t afford to start badly,” Dravid said. “You had to hit the ground running hard. In a five-match series you have a little bit more time.”

Dravid said the key would be take 20 wickets and for that, the quick bowlers must stay fit and fire in at least four of the five games.

“I do think the Indain team has a good chance here but the key would be to take 20 wickets. I have no doubt that we will score runs at some stage but the key is to keep our fast bowlers fit. We have got a good crop of young pacers but it’s five Test matches in six weeks,” the former Indian captain said.

“When we won here in 2007, the same bowling lineup played in all three matches and we were lucky that nobody got injured and that made a big difference. If we get our best bowling lineup on the park for at least four of the five games, we will give ourselves a good chance.”

Dravid, who made his debut in 1996 at the Lord’s, said that walking out as a Test cricketer for India that day still remains the highlight of his phenomenal career.

The man who is now in charge of the India A and U-19 sides, also spoke highly of the talent coming through in Indian cricket.

“We have really good depth in the batting department and now among the quicks as well coming through. In red-ball cricket, we still need to give more exposure to these players in these conditions. Their success in white-ball cricket has been a little bit quicker but it takes more time in red-ball cricket, because that format is more unforgiving.”

Finally, when asked for his prediction for the five-match Test series, Dravid said, “I have to say India, I will say India 2-1.”