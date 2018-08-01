Olympic champions England firmly shook off their indifferent start to the tournament, earning their second win on the bounce to defeat South Korea in the play-offs and book a place in the quarter-finals.

The English, propelled by field goals from Sophie Bray and Lily Owsley, registered a solid 2-0 win to set-up a mouthwatering clash against holders Netherlands. The hosts, who entered the knockouts after edging out Ireland in their last group game, went into the lead in the ninth minute of the game through Bray’s goal. Korea were unable to break down the resolute English defence.

With one minute left for the full-time whistle, England got their second goal to seal the win. Alex Danson and Co have their task cut out against the seven-time winners, who smashed a whopping 26 goals in their three group stage games.

India, meanwhile, registered their first win of the tournament by outclassing Italy 3-0 through goals from Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya. The Indians have never reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, and face Ireland in the last-eight. In the group stages, the Irish had stunned India to leave their hopes of qualification on the ropes.

Also read: India played their best match of the Hockey World Cup to accomplish Mission Quarter-final

Quarter-finals lineup

August 1: Germany vs Spain – 22:30 IST

August 1: Australia vs Argentina – 00:45 IST (Thursday)

August 2: Ireland vs India – 22:30 IST

August 2: Netherlands vs England – 00:45 IST (Saturday)