Indian Super League

Indian Super League: Josep Gombau takes over as head coach of Delhi Dynamos

The Spaniard replaces fellow countryman Miguel Angel Portugal at the helm of the capital outfit.

by 
Delhi Dynamos

Spaniard Josep Gombau has taken over the reigns as the head coach of Delhi Dynamos F.C. after putting pen to paper on a 2-year contract. The 42-year old takes over from Miguel Angel Portugal who left the club in May earlier this year.

Born in Amposta, Spain, Gombau started his coaching career at the age of 16 as he joined the youth team of Amposta FC. Gombau then left his home city to become a coach at Espanyol’s youth team, before joining FC Barcelona B in 2003. During his six-year stint with the Catalan side, Gombau held multiple positions with the academy.

“I am really excited and looking forward to this opportunity in the Indian Super League. I am not new to Asian football, so I know what to expect and I am ready for this challenge. The goal is to keep the philosophy of this club intact and to take the players to the next level where they are ready to challenge for the title,” a delighted Gombau said.

Following stints in Spain, coach Gombau moved to Hong Kong to join Kitchee SC as the club’s head coach in 2009, where during his four-year tenure he won the Hong Kong First Division League and the Hong Kong FA Cup twice in addition to the Hong Kong League Cup.

In 2013, Gombau signed for Adelaide United in the A-League and after an impressive two year, stint he was appointed as the head coach of the Australia U-23 side, along with being the assistant coach of the Australian Men’s National Team in 2016.

“The idea this season was to bring in stability and get a head coach who shares a similar philosophy as the club and coach Gombau ticks all the right boxes. We interviewed many head coaches and he was someone who really stuck out. He will be a positive influence for the young players we have in the squad and I believe he’s the perfect coach to bring Delhi its first ISL trophy”, Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.

