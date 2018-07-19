Keep it up, dude: Michael Phelps congratulates Clark Kent for smashing his 23-year-old record

Olympic superstar Michael Phelps offered a Twitter shout-out to Clark Kent Apuada after the 10-year-old broke his 23-year-old meet record in the 100m butterfly at the Far West International Championship at the weekend.

“Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude!! #dreambig” Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist, wrote on Twitter.

Apuada won the 10-and-under 100m fly in 1:09.38 – more than a second faster than the record established by Phelps at the same event in California in 1995.

Apuada, who swims for Monterey County Aquatic Team in California, has been swimming competitively for four years, his coach told CNN.

His exploits have already earned him the nickname “Superman” – especially appropriate for the namesake of the mild-mannered reporter who was the super hero’s alter-ego.

“This kid is unlike any other young man that I’ve ever coached,” coach Dia Riana told CNN of the youngster who also excels in computer and science classes in school, studies martial arts and takes piano lessons.

“He’s always stood out,” Riana said. “He’s kind of a savant of sorts.”

The significance of his latest achievement wasn’t lost on Apuada.

“Being a Michael Phelps record breaker is amazing, because Michael Phelps is one of the largest swimming icons in the world,” he told Northern California CBS television affiliate KPIX 5, adding that his ultimate goal is to compete in the Olympics.