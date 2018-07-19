EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

New signing Leon Goretzka eyes leadership role at Bayern Munich

The 23-year-old is seen as the future of the German and the Bayern midfield.

by 
AFP

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka says his goal this season is simply to hold down a midfield berth at Bayern Munich in the face of star-studded competition.

The 23-year-old is seen as a future Germany star and after leaving Schalke on a free transfer, Goretzka hopes to make his mark under new Bayern coach Niko Kovac.

Despite vying with stars James Rodriguez and Thiago Alcantara for game time, Goretzka is confident of playing a key midfield role in a Bayern squad chasing a record-extending seventh straight German league title.

His aim is to succeed where World Cup winner Mario Goetze, now back at Borussia Dortmund, failed – earning a regular midfield berth in Munich.

“I see myself as being able to take a leadership role, I’ve already proved that, but first I have to get on the pitch and I’ll be working on that,” said Goretzka at his first official Bayern press conference on Thursday.

He sees himself as a central midfielder, who is “flexible and also willing to play in a different position”.

Bayern started a week-long training camp in idyllic Tegernsee, south Bavaria, on Thursday, yet some key players could soon be sold, which would improve Goretzka’s chances.

Arturo Vidal has been linked to Inter Milan and Thiago could return to Barcelona.

Competition would still be fierce, with Renato Sanches, Corentin Tolisso, a World Cup winner with France, Javi Martinez and Thomas Mueller also seeking midfield places.

“With nine players for three to four positions, we have an over-rich midfield which is too much in terms of quantity and quality,” admitted Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bayern have high hopes for Goretzka, who helped an inexperienced Germany squad win the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

He has scored six goals in 15 internationals, but played just 63 minutes of the 2018 World Cup, out of position on the right wing, in the shock 2-0 loss to South Korea which sent Germany home after the group stages.

“He’s a really good boy and a really good footballer, he’s dynamic, fast and technically strong, he has qualities that help our team,” said Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Goretzka will be hoping to avoid the same fate as Tolisso, who joined from Lyon for a club record €41.5 million ($48m), but has so far failed to live up to expectations during his first season in 2017/18.

“Competition fuels this business, we have a lot of games, we’ll need them,” said Salihamidzic when asked about Bayern’s wealth of midfielders.

Bayern kick off the new German league season at home to Hoffenheim on August 24 and the new coach has said past performances and reputations will count for nothing in the battle to play in the famous red shirt.

“Everyone has to leave their ego in the background, if everyone thinks ‘I’m important’, there will be problems,” said Kovac.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.