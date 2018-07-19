India in England 2018

We’ll go to bed dreaming about getting Kohli out first thing: Anderson positive about England win

Kohli will begin Saturday’s fourth day on 43 not out in a total of 110 for five, with India needing a further 84 runs to reach their victory target of 194.

by 
File Photo

James Anderson said England could dismiss India captain Virat Kohli and achieve a stunning win in the first Test at Edgbaston as “no one is invincible in world cricket”.

Star batsman Kohli will begin Saturday’s fourth day on 43 not out in a total of 110 for five, with India needing a further 84 runs to reach their victory target of 194.

“We’ll go to bed dreaming about getting Kohli out first thing,” said Anderson.

Kohli’s magnificent 149 earlier in this match, his maiden Test century in England, meant India were only 13 runs behind on first innings when it looked as if they might be at least a hundred runs in arrears.

His century was also notable for the way he shepherded the tail.

Nevertheless, a bullish Anderson told reporters after Friday’s close: “No one is invincible in world cricket. We can get him (Kohli) out.

“If we recover well tonight and come back fresh in the morning, we know it’s going to be 25-30 overs max one way or the other –- so we can give it all we can.”

‘Exciting’

But Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, admitted: “If he (Kohli) bats like he did first innings … even batting with the tail, it was so hard to keep them on strike, have six balls at them.

“He just managed to find the gap, or get down the other end –- the way he batted with the tail was brilliant.

“We need five wickets, simple as that, fairly quickly –- otherwise, they’ll get the runs.”

The Lancashire swing bowler added: “It’s a really exciting place to be, because you know we could do something special tomorrow by winning this.”

But the match position in the first of this five-Test series might have been so different had not Kohli been dropped in the slips by Dawid Malan on 21 and 51 en route to his hundred in the first innings.

“It’s an area where we’ve struggled for two years now,” said Anderson, the unlucky bowler when Malan missed Kohli the first time, of England’s poor close-catching.

“You can’t drop Virat Kohli on 21, because he’s one of the best players in the world, and he’ll capitalise on that –- which he did. All we can do is work extremely hard at it, and hope to improve.”

England’s 1,000th Test featured an all-too familiar batting collapse as they slumped to 87/7 on Friday, with Ishant Sharma taking three wickets in an over.

But they avoided a humiliating loss thanks to No 8 Sam Curran’s rapid 63, his maiden Test fifty.

That innings followed the 20-year-old Surrey’s left-arm swing bowler’s Test-best four for 74 on Thursday in what is just his second match at this level.

“I remember me as a 20-year-old, and I didn’t know what was going on,” said Anderson, now aged 36.

“He (Curran) knows exactly what he’s doing, how to set batsmen up, and we saw he has talent with the bat as well.

“To go out in that situation and show the guts and determination he did to get the team back into the match, when it looked like we were down and out, I thought was brilliant from such a young guy,” he added.

Curran said he’d followed the advice of England captain Joe Root.

“It was a tricky situation but Rooty had a word and said just play my natural game,” Curran told BBC Radio’s Test Match Special. “I didn’t want to overthink it.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.