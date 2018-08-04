Live

Badminton world championships, live: Sindhu wins first game 21-16 against Yamaguchi in semi-finals

Sindhu leads their head-to-head count by a margin of 6-4.

by 
AFP

PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi are clashing in their 11th meeting, this time in the semi-finals of the 2018 badminton world championships. The winner will take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the final. Marin beat China’s He Bingjiao 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 in the other semi-final.

Live updates

6.56 pm: This is how the first game panned out:

6.52 pm: Sindhu wins the first game comfortably 21-16. We’ve hardly seen any really long rallies so far. Sindhu is in total control, dictating play. If it continues like this, the match will be over very soon.

6.48 pm: Sindhu has taken control of the first game, taking a 17-12 lead over Yamaguchi. This is a complete contrast to how the game started. It’s Yamaguchi who looks a bit nervous now, committing errors.

6.44 pm: Yamaguchi takes the narrowest of leads into the first interval. It’s 11-10 to the Japanese. Sindhu has recovered well from the initial stages when she looked quite nervous.

6.40 pm: Sindhu fights back to win five straight points for herself and take the lead at 9-8, but she has a few unforced errors from Yamaguchi to thank.

6.35 pm: Yamaguchi starts off the better of the two shuttlers, taking a 5-0 lead over a nervous-looking Sindhu. Not good early signs for the Indian.

6.30 pm: Sindhu and Okuhara are now on court and going through their warm-up drills. Here is how Sindhu has performed so far at the world championships:

6.25 pm: Carolina Marin wins it in three games and she lets out a huge shriek! She is into her third world championship final and awaits the winner of the second semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi, which begins shortly.

6.16 pm: He Bingjiao gets emotional at the change of ends. She won the first game so comfortably and it’s all gone south since then. Understandable why she would feel this way but her coaches would do well to tell her that it’s not over yet.

6.10 pm: Carolina Marin is totally on top of He Bingjiao in the decider, taking a 11-6 lead into the interval. The Chinese needs to pull a rabbit out of the hat to get out of this one.

6 pm: Carolina Marin wins the second game 21-16 against He Bingjiao as the semi-final match goes into a decider. The tumble that the Chinese took early in the second game seems to have taken a toll on her. Marin is super pumped up.

5.48 pm: Carolina Marin takes a 11-6 lead into the interval of the second game. Despite losing the first game pretty badly, the Spaniard is all pumped up and shrieking at every point won. She hasn’t given up yet!

5.40 pm: China’s He Bingjiao has won the first game against Olympic champion 21-13 in the first women’s singles semi-finals. However, the local crowd in Nanjing skipped a few heartbeats as the Chinese took a tumble while retrieving a shuttle and was down for a while. It seemed like she had done her knee but she is now back on her feet and playing.

Good evening and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the badminton world championships semi-final between Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and world No 2 Akane Yamaguchi.

While Yamaguchi had beaten Sindhu at the same stage of the All England Open earlier this year, predicting a result for Saturday’s semi-final is next to impossible. Here’s what Sindhu needs to do to get past the diminutive Japanese.

