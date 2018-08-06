Indian hockey

Harendra is trying to change things that should have changed 15-20 years ago, says Ciriello

The Australian analytical coach talks about India’s low penalty corner conversion, their preparation for Asian Games, data analysis in hockey and more.

by 
Chris Ciriello | FIH

Bengaluru: It’s a busy day at the Sports Authority of India for the members of the Indian men’s hockey team. They have just finished an intense session at the gym. With their sippers in hand, some are heading to their hostel rooms to get their notebooks, which they’d require for the psychology session about to start within an hour. Amidst this, some – including the team’s head coach Harendra Singh – have obliged to give interviews to the journalists. In a few days, they’d have to travel to Jakarta to defend their Asian Games gold medal. Based on their current form – winning a silver medal in the Champions Trophy and blanking New Zealand 3-0 – one would do well to put money on their gold medal defence in the Indonesian capital. But there are a few areas – like the low penalty corner conversion rate – that India need to improve upon ahead of the tournament. To talk about that and more, Scroll.in caught up with the team’s analytical coach and former Australian drag-flick specialist Chris Ciriello.

It’s been over six months since you joined the team. How has the journey been so far?

Quite good.We are working hard to create a good team. And, I think that takes time. Most of the media don’t understand that. It’s like saying you come out of a journalism school and you have to be the best writer. So, everything takes time. But the guys are really good. They are improving as the world ranking shows [India recently surged to the fifth spot].

What has been your best moment with the team over this period?

Playing and winning the semi-final at Champions Trophy is good. We competed against the best six nations in the world. We had to keep winning. The learning curve of the team and the way the guys were playing, I was quite happy with. Obviously, finishing we need to be better at.

Photo credit: FIH
Photo credit: FIH

To become a coach of an Indian hockey team, is language a big factor?

Well, I am half-Indian. My mother was born in Calcutta. So, I do understand the language a little bit. My speaking is not as good as it should be. So, I ask my questions in English. And, if they can’t respond in English, they’ll do it in Hindi and based on their response I ask them more questions to make sure I have understood what they told me. But in ‘hockey language’, when you are talking about specific things, people generally know what’s going on.

You have worked closely with Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra Singh. Can you talk about their coaching styles?

Both are very open. They are willing to listen. They both have their ideas about the way to play. I have mine. We, then, put together the ideas. The good thing is Harry (Harendra) speaks Hindi. He has a background as a player in the program, in the system. He’s trying to change things that should have been changed 15-20 years ago. Both liked attacking hockey. And, I come from Australia, where we won a lot, attacking. So, we are trying to do the same with this team.

Across sports, coaching has become data-driven. Is there a lot of data generation and analysis in hockey as well, as compared to, say football?

Yeah, probably more. Obviously, football is a bigger space. They play more minutes. But ours is a lot more intense. You have to run more in a shorter period of time. We do stats on everything, from the penalty corners, their runs, shots. All that’s analysed by the conditioning coach Robin [Arkell]. How they feel every morning, how they feel after a session are also analysed.

Are the players aware of these numbers though? And, is it important for them to know them?

They get information on what they run and what they are training as well. So, they’ll get that data. And, they are encouraged to ask questions to the strength and conditioning coach. I think it’s important that they know what’s going on because you can’t live in ignorance. You need all the information that you can gather. Because you are competing against teams and it can’t be like some people know and others don’t.

So, how does it work? Do they take notes?

Yes, everything’s printed out. Pie charts and stuff. Match by match. Training by training. How many kilometers they have run, how much high speed running. All that gets printed out. Training session we sit down and go through all the videos. We do meetings from 8 to 9, every night. So, the guys are learning and writing in their books as well.

 “Every team is now defensively better. Everyone now runs with two gloves, big footpads and everything [to defend penalty corners]. So, they are going to get better.”  

When compared to the Commonwealth Games, there seemed to be an improvement in the performance of the side during the Champions Trophy. What’s the reason for this?

I don’t think there was that much of a difference. The problem is that most people only look at the result. What they don’t look at it is the other stats that tell them what happened behind the play. In Commonwealth Games, we were actually better than Champions Trophy. Because the amount of opportunities we had per game – like circle entries – at CWG was nearly 30 every game. In Champions Trophy, it was down to about 20. But the finishing quality was a lot better. And, overall, our defensive game in Champions Trophy was better. That was one of our big focuses. I mean, Harry [Harendra] was a defender when he played as well. And we realised that defense will win you a tournament.

What were the takeaways from the Champions Trophy and the New Zealand series. And, what are you focusing for the Asian Games?

I think our tackling can be better. But against New Zealand we did well. So, we are getting better. But we can’t be just happy with where we are at. I say, if these players work hard enough, there’s no reason why they can’t be in the top two or three teams in the world.

India have probably never had more drag-flicking specialists in the team than they do now. But the conversion of penalty corners still seem to be an area of concern. Why is it so?

Every team is now defensively better. Everyone now runs with two gloves, big footpads and everything. So, they are going to get better. People are getting more brave because they are getting more padding.

And, drag-flicking is the third part of a skill. The first part is the push-out. The second is the trap. And if you can’t get any of those two right. That’s 66 percent. Before you have your drag-flick, which is 34 percent. We need to improve our pushing and trapping and then, on drag-flicking. A lot of times, we focus only on who’s taking the shot. But if it’s not the right push and if you can’t trap it, it won’t matter even if you have the world’s best flicker with you. And, we had issues with a dry pitch at Champions Trophy and the highest ranked team had 25% conversion, which is not good. Having four drag-flickers is good because you can then try different variations as well as play different direct balls. Also, you have to pick the right corner to score. Goal-keepers change angles. So, depending on how they are running, you might have to change your target.

Rupinder Pal Singh was the highest goal-scorer for India against New Zealand. Photo credit: Hockey India
Rupinder Pal Singh was the highest goal-scorer for India against New Zealand. Photo credit: Hockey India

What do each of the four Indian drag-flickers bring to the table?

Rupinder [Pal Singh], obviously is 6’4 or 6’5 and has a long reach. Varun [Kumar] is a little shorter but strong, good drive from his legs. Harmanpreer [Singh] is more of finesse with good speed and power. And, Amit [Rohidas] has a different action. All of these guys have the ability to score. What we have to do is balance how much they can flick. So, you have to look at what team you are playing against, how they run.

Who decides how to execute the penalty corner in the match?

I look at some videos, Harry looks at some of the videos as well. Then we come to a conclusion. It’s about keeping the drag-flickers happy. We gotta look at where they feel the most comfortable to flick. Then we have to see what the opposition does. It’s also about the pitch – is it new, is it slippery, will the ball run flat through it… there are all these things as well. So, it’s very technical.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

Shutterstock

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

Play

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.