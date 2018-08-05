Live

Badminton world championships final, live: Sindhu clashes with Marin in repeat of Olympic final

The two shuttlers have met 12 times on the international circuit and have shared the spoils 6-6.

by 
Marcelo del Pozo / Reuters

World No 3 PV Sindhu is clashing with Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the final of the BWF world championships in Nanjing, China, on Sunday. The match will start around 1.30 pm IST and can be watched live on Star Sports 2 in India.

Live updates

1.15 pm: If you missed PV Sindhu’s total domination of world No 2 Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals on Saturday, Abhijeet Kulkarni has got you covered here.

1 pm: Eleventh seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan have beaten their higher-ranked compatriots Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Horota, seeded second, in a thrilling women’s doubles final that lasted an hour and 35 minutes. Matsumoto/Nagahara won the match 19-21, 21-19, 22-20. You can watch the highlights here:

Good afternoon and welcome to the The Field’s live blog of the BWF world championships women’s singles final, where India’s PV Sindhu is set to take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in Nanjing, China, on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Indian dominated her Japanese nemeses Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals and semi-finals but Marin will be a completely different challenge. Here’s what Sindhu should be looking to do in order to overcome one of the fastest shuttlers there is in the world today.

Sindhu and Marin have met each other 12 times previously in the international circuit and have shared the spoils 6-6. Since that epic Rio Olympics final two years ago, their last four meetings have ended in straight games. But given the form both are in at the world championships, Sunday’s final is likely to be another classic.

