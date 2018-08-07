Rugby in India

For India’s women’s rugby team, an Asian Games snub is more than just the loss of game time

Participation at the Asian Games has resulted in loss of jobs for some of the women.

by 
Sports Authority of India/Facebook

The Indian rugby team will not be heading to the Asian Games, their biggest tournament in four years according to members of the team and officials of Rugby India.

Namita Bhoj, captain of the Delhi Hurricanes and member of the Indian rugby team, laments that she was unable to take a job up due to her commitment to the Asian Games preparatory camp which was held in Kolkata.

“I was supposed to start a job, as a physical education teacher. But I didn’t take it up because we were at the camp. I wanted to play at the Asian Games but we were culled at the last moment,” says Bhoj.

Bhoj isn’t the only one who feels so, Delhi-based Priya Bansal, another member of the women’s rugby team agrees with her team-mate. “You can’t work in the private sector and take two to three months off at the same time.”

For the women, rugby is also a difficult discipline to get a sports-quota job. Bhoj says that while it is easier to get a job while playing cricket or kabaddi, ‘tier-II sport’ rugby players don’t earn enough points to meet the criteria. In such a case, an Asian Games medal would be an invaluable asset.

Indian rugby has been here before. Both the men’s and women’s team finished as quarter-finalists in 2010, but were not allowed to travel to Incheon in 2014. This time around, the women’s team were ranked ninth, but did not fit into a criteria stating that teams had to be ranked eighth or higher to be sent for the Asian Games.

Gathering players from the senior nationals, Nasser Hussain, former captain and manager at Rugby India had put together a selection trials at Punjab University before selecting 25 for the Kolkata camp.

“It’s really disappointing,” says Hussain, who says he received a verbal approval before going ahead with the camp. “At a time when the local game is expanding, we are reaching out to more and more women, we are getting results, this is a huge blow for us.”

On the sidelines of the World Cup Trophy tour that made a stop in New Delhi, Brett Gasper, CEO of World Rugby stated that he understood how the team must feel, “A few years ago, South Africa were not allowed to go for a major tournament because our team didn’t finish top six in the Super Series. It must be disappointing but we have to stand by the decision.”

India finished second at the Asia Rugby Women’s Sevens Trophy in Vientiane, Laos. The second tier of Asia’s premier rugby series of women had seen the Indian women make their mark on the continental stage. With the pull-out of two teams from division one, India were invited to take part but had to pull out due to a lack of funds, especially in travel, says Hussain.

A member of the Indian Olympic Association, who did not wish to be named, stated that it was upto the sports ministry to change the criteria. “We are just following the criteria that was laid out by the sports ministry in their 2015 order. It can’t be an uniform criterion – some are growing sports, those will have to be exempted.”

Neha Pardeshi, captain of the women’s team, had earlier started a petition on change.org, asking for signatures to send the squad to the contingent. The petition read, “Indian sport’s administration is full of interpersonal ego-flexing and point-scoring in between a large cast of self-imagined alpha males. The Asian Games clearances have become a power play between Batra and any current adversaries he may want to take on – whether it is Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore or All India Football Federation boss Praful Patel. The rugby folk and the women’s team became merely collateral.”

The fascination with the sport that started with the sevens format has spread to other formats as well. The Rugby 15s team participated at their first ever international rugby fifteens tournament, the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship held in Singapore in June.

The team played against the teams from Singapore and Philippines in the tournament in a format that is played by few teams across Asia. Rugby India also held their first-ever Inter-Zonal tournament in April.

The conundrum surrounding the Asian Games selection has potentially robbed the Indian women of their moment in the sun in Jakarta and Palembang.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.