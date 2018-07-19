English Premier League

Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga set to join Chelsea for reported world record fee for a goalkeeper

Arrizabalaga will surpass Liverpool’s Alisson as the most expensive goalkeeper ever.

by 
AFP

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to join Chelsea for €80 million (£71.6 million, $92.7 million), according to Spanish media reports on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped once by Spain, would be the most expensive goalkeeper in history and the replacement for Belgian Thibaut Courtois, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid.

Sports daily Marca reported that Chelsea would meet the 80-million-euro release clause in Kepa’s contract, beating the record transfer fee of €75 million which Liverpool paid Roma for Brazilian Alisson earlier in the close season.

“The British club have chosen Kepa as a replacement for Courtois, who in the next few hours will become a new Real Madrid player,” wrote Marca.

Marca’s competitor AS said that “negotiations are very close to closing”.

“If everything goes according to plan, Kepa will travel to London to be presented as a new Blues player on Wednesday or early Thursday.”

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo also reported that Kepa would be signing for Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea.

British media also started to report the news later on Tuesday, with the BBC saying that Kepa was in “advanced talks” with the west London club.

Kepa has played 53 times in La Liga for Bilbao over the last two seasons, and made his international debut in a 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in November 2017.

He was also in the Spain squad for the recent World Cup in Russia as back-up to David De Gea, but did not get any playing time.

Meanwhile, Spanish media have also claimed that Chelsea could be set to bring in midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid after his efforts in helping Croatia reach the World Cup final.

Manager Sarri’s first serious test on the pitch since taking over from Antonio Conte will be a season-opening trip to Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 59-year-old Italian started his reign with a 2-0 loss to reigning English champions Manchester City last weekend in the Community Shield.

Chelsea are hoping to recover after a disappointing Premier League title defence last season saw them finish fifth and fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.