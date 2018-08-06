Indian tennis: Prajnesh sets up Kokkinakis clash, Ankita Raina downs reigning junior Aus Open champ

Pranjala Yadlapalli continued her rich vein of form in Thailand and Ankita Raina produced a fighting performance in Jihan, China while Prajnesh Gunneswaran notched another impressive win on the Challenger circuit.
The Indian teen advancing to the singles semi-final and doubles at the $25,000 ITF tournament at Nonthaburi. In the singles quarter-final, scored a tough 6-3,6(3)-7,6-2 win over Dabin Kim to advance to a semis meeting with Xiyu Wang who had earlier beaten top seed and Indian compatriot Karman Kaur Thandi.
Pranjala and partner Rutuja Bhosale then reached their second doubles final together with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Japan’s Hiroko Kuwata and Junri Namigata.
Raina, India’s top-ranked women’s singles player, notched a strong singles win beating En Shuo Liang 3-6, 7-6 (15), 6-3 at the $60,000 ITF tournament in Jinan, China. She saved five match points against her Chinese Taipei opponent, who’s the reigning Australian Open junior champion.
At the Aptos Challenger, Prajnesh notched another come from behind win, beating JC Aragone 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. He will now meet former world No 69 Thanasi Kokkinakis in the quarters. Making a comeback from injury, the Australian youngster had beaten Roger Federer at the Miami Masters this year.
At the ATP Jinan Challenger, Arjun Kadhe went down in the second round, losing 3-6, 1-6 to James Ward.
Other ITF results
Germany F11 Futures
Tejas Chaukulkar lost to Kevin Kaczynski 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Indonesia F3 Futures
Nitin Kumar Sinha lost to Daniel Nolan 6-2, 7-6(3)
Karunuday Singh lost to Jeremy Beale 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-3
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha beat Ajeet Rai 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 7-6(3)