Indian tennis: Pranjala continues good run in Thailand, Ramkumar stunned in first round

At the Aptos Challenger, Prajnesh Gunneswaran came from a set down to beat Brandon Holt 4-6,6-4,6-2 and reach the second round.

Pranjala Yadlapalli continued her superb run at the $25,000 ITF tournament at Nonthaburi in Thailand while top seed Karman Kaur Thandi’s campaign came to an early end.

Yadlapalli scored a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 win over Hua-Chen Lee to reach the quarter-finals in singles and followed it up by reaching the doubles semi-final with Indian partner Rutuja Bhosale. The all-Indian pair beat Genevieve Lorbergs and Kaylah Mcphee 6-0,7-5.

Thandi, the top seed at the event, went down to China’s Xiyu Wang 7-6(4) 7-6(8) in the second round. She was already out of the doubles.

Ankita Raina, India’s top-ranked women’s singles player, advanced in both singles and doubles at the $60,000 ITF tournament in Jinan, China. She beat Jia-Qi Kang 7-6(8), 7-5 in singles and with partner Anastasia Gasanova beat Hanyu Guo and Ying Zhang 6-4, 7-6(6) to reach the quarter-final.

On the ATP Challenger circuit, top seed Ramkumar Ramanathan was upset by unseeded Harri Heliovaara 3-6, 4-6 in the first round at Jinan.

Manish Sureshkumar, who had qualified for the main draw at the event, went down 1-6, 3-6 to the more experienced Korean Duckhee Lee.

At the Aptos Challenger, Prajnesh Gunneswaran came from a set down to beat Brandon Holt 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and reach the second round. In the doubles, the all-Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja started with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Yates Johnson and Hunter Johnson.

At the Pullach Challenger, the all-Indian pair of Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji were beaten 5-7, 4-6 by Belgians Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen in the first round.

Other ITF results

Indonesia F3 Futures

Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Sho Shimabukuro 3-6, 7-6(8), 7-5

Aryan Goveas [5] lost to Michael Look 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Karunuday Singh[4] beat Matthew Romios 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 (Aus)

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha beat Aaron Schmid 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Portugal F14 Futures

Terence Das beat Pablo Vivero Gonzalez [4] 6-3, 6-2

Adil Kalyanpur lost to Julien Eon 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

