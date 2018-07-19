International Cricket

Faf Du Plessis likely to be out of action for a while after third injury blow in a year

The South Africa captain returned early from the tour of Sri Lanka after injuring his operated-upon right shoulder while diving in the field.

by 
File photo | PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis revealed on Friday that he is likely to be out of action for an extended period after suffering his third injury blow in less than a year.

Du Plessis returned early from the tour of Sri Lanka after injuring his right shoulder while diving in the field.

He said on arrival in Cape Town that although he would not need surgery, he would probably miss the one-day series against Zimbabwe starting on September 30 because of a long-term goal of being ready for an extended campaign which will culminate in the World Cup in England in May and June next year.

“It is just a small tear,” the 34-year-old said of what was diagnosed as a rotator cuff injury.

“But luckily there is no cricket for the next seven weeks. It’s important to make sure the shoulder gets very, very strong with all the cricket that’s coming up.

“Playing against Zimbabwe would be nice but the biggest priority, even it’s another two or three weeks, is to make sure I don’t come back too early.”

Du Plessis had surgery on the same shoulder late last year.

He admitted he had come back too early because he wanted to be part of a Test series against India in January.

“It was a big series so I probably came back too soon but luckily I got through that.”

He led South Africa to victory in the Tests but was then out of action again after breaking a finger in the first one-day international against India.

Du Plessis said that although South Africa had been beaten in the Tests in Sri Lanka he was encouraged by the way the side had played in one-day games, winning the first three matches to clinch the series.

“The guys are playing an exciting brand of cricket –- fearless cricket,” he said.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.