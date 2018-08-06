TENNIS

Tennis: Halep extends lead at the top of women’s rankings, Tsitsipas breaks into top 20

Halep leads Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark by a margin of 1934 points.

Simona Halep strengthened her position as women’s world number one following her latest tournament triumph, according to the WTA rankings released Monday.

The 26-year-old from Romania leads her nearest rival, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, by a margin of more than 1,000 points following her win on Sunday in Montreal.

The French Open champion beat world number three Sloane Stephens 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2 hour 41 minute battle.

Greek 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas broke into the world top 20 on Monday following his giant-killing run at the Toronto Masters.

The beaten finalist who lost out to world number one Rafael Nadal on Sunday vaulted into 15th place a day after his 20th birthday.

Tsitsipas, ranked 159th in the world one year ago, reached the final after eliminating four seeds along the way – Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Kevin Anderson.

Latest ATP world rankings (current points and changes from previous edition): Top 20

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10220

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6480

3. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 5410 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4845 (-1)

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4700

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4535

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4085

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665

9. John Isner (USA) 3570

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3445

11. David Goffin (BEL) 3085

12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2380

13. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2290

14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2145

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2089 (+12)

16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1870 (+1)

18. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1855 (-1)

19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1820 (-4)

20. Jack Sock (USA) 1815 (-1)

WTA rankings: Top 20

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 8061

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6135

3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5727

4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5255

5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4680 (+1)

6. Petra Kvitová (CZE) 4550 (+2)

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4470 (-2)

8. Karolína Plíšková (CZE) 4395 (+1)

9. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 4345 (-2)

10. Julia Görges (GER) 3905

11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3787

12. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3525

13. Madison Keys (USA) 3127

14. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2960 (+1)

15. Venus Williams (USA) 2901 (-1)

16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2770

17. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2420 (+1)

18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2250 (+1)

19. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2245 (-2)

20. Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 2068

