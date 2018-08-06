international football

‘He’ll drive a Hyundai like everyone else’: No special treatment for Bolt with A-League’s Mariners

Australia’s Central Coast Mariners have agreed to let him train with the football club indefinitely in his pursuit of a playing contract.

by 
Reuters

Usain Bolt might be a superstar athlete but the fastest man ever won’t be getting special treatment when he arrives in Australia in his bid to become a professional footballer.

Australia’s Central Coast Mariners have agreed to help the eight-time Olympic gold medallist achieve his long-held dream, letting him train with the club indefinitely in his pursuit of a playing contract.

He is due to arrive in Gosford, 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of Sydney, on his own this weekend and has made just one demand – that his hire car is black.

“Colour of choice, apparently,” Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp told the Sydney Daily Telegraph Monday. “So black it is.”

Asked if there had been other demands, he said: “No, there’s only that one.

“We’ve had no requests for private bodyguards, personal masseurs, chauffeurs. Nothing about providing bottled water from France, either,” he added.

And his hire car won’t be top of the range either. Instead, he will make do with one of the Hyundais the club is provided with each year as part of a sponsorship deal.

Asked how Team Bolt would fit inside anything but a stretch limo, Mielekamp told the newspaper: “There isn’t any entourage.

“It’s only Bolt and his manager, and the latter is already here. So when Usain arrives at Sydney airport this weekend, he will be travelling alone.

“And when he drives, it will be in a Hyundai like everyone else at the club.”

Despite the Jamaican’s no-frills approach, managing his presence will be a tougher proposition with extra security guards on hand for any public appearances and club training sessions moved to a larger venue to cater for demand.

“The one thing we’ve been really firm on is that Usain, while trialling for a contract, be treated the same as any player,” said Mielekamp.

“Obviously, we understand the realities of having somebody of his profile. But (when it comes to football) there will be no advantages.

“And that’s what Bolt wants – this is about his football journey. He’s coming here for the right reasons.”

Bolt dominated sprinting since taking double individual gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. He went on to win a further six Olympic golds and pick up 11 world titles

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Play

The National Geographic exclusive is a landmark in television and is being celebrated by the #untoldstory contest. The contest will give 5 lucky winners an exclusive pass to the pre-screening of the documentary with the Hon’ble President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. You can also nominate someone you think deserves to be a part of the screening. Follow #UntoldStory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.