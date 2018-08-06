Asian Games 2018

Gold medal, qualification for Olympics: Hockey captain Sreejesh wants nothing less from Asian Games

If Sreejesh’s team defend their Asiad title in Jakarta, they will book an early berth for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

by 
PR Sreejesh | Hockey India

Hockey captain P R Sreejesh said India were “favourites” for the Asian Games gold medal and said their aim is to secure an early qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

If Sreejesh’s team defend their title in Jakarta, they will book an early berth for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“For us the target is to win a gold and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, nothing less than that. Then we will get two years to prepare for the Olympics. And going by the current form of the team, we can win gold in Jakarta. We are the favourites to win the gold,” Sreejesh told PTI in an interaction.

“We have done well in the Champions Trophy and we could have won the tournament. Confidence level of the team is very high. I would say this (confidence) is a huge change in the last few years. Now, we don’t fear playing against any team in the world,” he added.

Coach Harendra Singh, who took charge a few months back, is keen to get a place in the record books as India have never won back-to-back gold in the continental showpiece.

Read more: ‘Thanks to Indian coach, words are not lost in translation anymore’

“We want to create a legacy of winning gold in two consecutive Asian Games and this team can defend the title this time. A gold in Jakarta will also build up a nice momentum for a podium finish in the World Cup India is hosting later this year,” said Harinder.

With the return of drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, the Asian Games team has been strengthened with virtually all the top players present, and Sreejesh feels it has the perfect balance.

“Sardar Singh is there in the team from the Champions Trophy onwards and Rupinder has returned for the Asian Games. On an average all the players have played more than 100 matches. Just two or three players have played around 20-30 matches,” said the seasoned goalkeeper.

“It is a strong team going to the Asian Games and it augurs well for the World Cup (Bhubaneshwar) later this year.”

He admitted that India needed improvement in penalty corner conversion but more than that he would want the team to score more goals by converting the chances and those are areas the team has been working hard at.

Harendra also agreed that penalty corner conversion rate was not up to the mark.

“The rate of penalty corner conversion was poor in the Commonwealth Games and Champions Trophy but we have done well in the recent matches against New Zealand and South Korea. We need improvement and we are working on that,” he said.

“I hope the return of Rupinder will also give us better result in that crucial aspect of the game.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Play

The National Geographic exclusive is a landmark in television and is being celebrated by the #untoldstory contest. The contest will give 5 lucky winners an exclusive pass to the pre-screening of the documentary with the Hon’ble President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. You can also nominate someone you think deserves to be a part of the screening. Follow #UntoldStory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.