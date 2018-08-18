Live

England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: Woakes removes Dhawan, Rahul in quick succession

Two-nil down, India are expected to ring in the changes at Trent Bridge.

Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

Embattled Ben Stokes has been included in the England playing XI while Sam Curran has been dropped by the hosts. Three changes for India: Pant earns his first Test cap at the cost of DK. Bumrah and Dhawan replace Kuldeep and Vijay respectively.

India 82/2 in 25 Overs (Pujara 14, Kohli 4)
Kohli plays his first scoring shot of the day, flicking off his pads as Woakes goes full this time. Three from the over.

India 79/2 in 24 Overs (Pujara 14, Kohli 1)
Kohli gets off the mark with an inside edge that took the ball past Ollie Pope at short mid-wicket. The India captain was well beaten in the first ball he faced. Pujara, who was trundling along nicely, gets an absolute jaffa in the last ball of the over. Brilliant wrist work from the England pacer during his delivery stride and the ball missed the off-stump by an inch.

India 76/2 in 23 Overs (Pujara 12, Kohli 0)
Lovely hands from Pujara and he plays a gorgeous drive through the covers for a boundary off Woakes. Stokes keeps it stump to stump to earn dot balls during the rest of the over. Three Indian batsmen have moved to double figures.

India 72/2 in 22 Overs (Pujara 8, Kohli 0)
More movement for Stokes. Once again, he tries to swing it back into the right-hander and the ball goes out of the reach of Bairstow and goes to the fence, four byes. Pujara ends the over with a three on the off side.

WICKET! KL Rahul lbw b Woakes 23 (53) | INDIA 65/2 in 21 overs
Woakes gets another and India lose a review as well. Pujara coaxes Rahul to go the third umpire. The ball comes back in from length and rapped Rahul on the pads. Erasmus took a few seconds but raises his finger. Replays showed that the ball, despite moving in by a mile, was clipping leg stump.

India 65/1 after 20 Overs (Rahul 23, Pujara 1)
Stokes strays down leg and Pujara runs the ball to the fine leg boundary. More signs of the ball reversing.

India 61/1 after 19 Overs (Rahul 23, Pujara 1)
Woakes greets Pujara with a two deliveries that testes the India no 3’s outside edge. Pujara gets off the mark with a quick single.

WICKET! S DHAWAN c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65) | INDIA 60/1 in 18.4 Overs
Oh dear! With a straighter one, Dhawan edges to second slip and Buttler makes no mistake. End of a fine essay from the left-hander. It was much needed for the Indians.

India 60/0 after 18 Overs (Dhawan 35, Rahul 23)
Rahul nearly threw his wicket away with a tentative poke at a delivery wide outside off stump, slightly on the shorter side. Luckily for the opener, his late cut took the ball over the slip cordon. Stokes, despite being erratic so far, is getting the odd one to reverse with a cross seam.

India haven’t had a partnership that has lasted 20 overs since 2010. That is staggering! Meanwhile, this is also India’s highest stand in the series.

India 56/0 after 17 Overs (Dhawan 35, Rahul 19)
Highest opening partnership for India in the series. Rahul plays a gorgeous drive through the covers and uses soft hands to run the ball to the third man fence. Back to back boundaries and India are cruising. Woakes, though, makes a strong comeback by cramping Rahul from bowling from wide of the crease. Runs coming thick and fast for India and Dhawan is looking good.

India 47/0 after 16 Overs (Dhawan 35, Rahul 10)
Ooh! Stokes, with a short delivery, finds Dhawan high on his bat and the ball lands just in front of Jennings at second slip. Root had just removed one of his men from the slip cordon. Stokes gives room outside off stump yet again, more boundaries for Dhawan, this time with a stylish jab from close to his body. Dhawan moves to 35 – the second highest score by an Indian batsman in this series.

India 43/0 after 15 Overs (Dhawan 31, Rahul 10)
And the England all-rounder is on the money straight away. Dhawan and Rahul go for fancy cut shots outside the off-stump and are beaten. India survive the first hour, would you believe it? The visitors can be proud of this. The conditions have been far from favourable for the batsmen. As a great gentleman would often say, “just what the doctor ordered”.

Chris Woakes into the attack

Anderson is teasing the India openers outside edge

Correction, folks. This was your final XI.

India 41/0 after 13 Overs (Dhawan 29, Rahul 10)
Maiden from Anderson, his third of the match so far. Once again, Rahul is playing it late and is not getting tempted to poke at deliveries on the off-stump channel. Anderson continues to get a lot of shape.

India 41/0 after 12 Overs (Dhawan 29, Rahul 10)
Stokes is once again punished by Dhawan with a delivery that was short and wide outside off stump. The over ends with Stokes and Dhawan almost colliding at the batting end as the openers went for a quick single. The left-hander laughs it off. There was a hint of reverse swing for Stokes there.

India 35/0 after 11 Overs (Dhawan 24, Rahul 9)
Dhawan gets away with a delivery that seamed back into him. Well played, soft hands and the ball falls in front of slip. Good comeback from Anderson.

India 34/0 after 10 Overs (Dhawan 23, Rahul 9)
For the first time, Dhawan goes for a full-blooded cut shot, dispatching a short, wide one outside off-stump. Welcome back, Mr Stokes. Rahul is playing it late and is also looking good. Seven from the over.

Don’t be fooled by India’s positive start. There is a lot of movement off the surface.

This is XI voted by our readers. Did you get yours right?

India 25/0 after 8 Overs (Dhawan 18, Rahul 6)
Short from Broad and Dhawan gets his third boundary with a swivel and flick to the vacant fine leg region. This has been excellent from the India opener, who also ends the over with a four. Broad continues to struggle with his length and goes well wide of Dhawan. There is the odd one surprising the left hander.

India 17/0 after 6 Overs (Dhawan 10, Rahul 6)
Rahul gets his innings up and running with a lovely drive through the covers for a boundary. In this over, Broad goes slightly wide and loses his length somewhat.

India 12/0 after 5 Overs (Dhawan 10, Rahul 1)
Edge and Dhawan survives! Slightly short from Anderson and Dhawan goes for one of his trademark flashy cut shots, the ball races to the fence. The ball went just a few inches above Pope at slips. Dhawan also gets the first boundary of the match by tucking away a lose one strayed on his pads. Poor delivery with fine-leg Rashid standing too square.

India 3/0 after 4 Overs (Dhawan 2, Rahul 0)
Cross seam from Anderson and Dhawan is lucky to not get an edge after trying to push at it. The final delivery of the over hissed past the edge of the bat at pace, which surprised the left-hander. All the deliveries are pitched on the off-stump corridor. Fine stuff this from Broad, another maiden.

India 3/0 after 3 Overs (Dhawan 2, Rahul 0)
There is movement from Anderson here. He starts the over trying to angle the ball back into Dhawan and there was a delivery that went away as well. The batsmen sneak a leg bye in the fifth ball of the over. Well left from Rahul to end the over. Patient start from India.

India 2/0 after 2 Overs (Dhawan 2, Rahul 0)
The cloud cover doesn’t seem to disappear anytime soon. Maiden over for Broad. In the third ball of the over, Rahul was beaten all ends up with one that pitched and seamed away from the right hander off a good length. Encouraging signs for England but positive from the two batsmen as well, who are not hesitant to leave the ball.

India 2/0 after 1 Over (Dhawan 2, Rahul 0)
Slightly back of a length from Anderson and Dhawan is off the mark with a flick of his pads, two runs. Tidy from the veteran pacer to finish proceedings, four dot balls in a row which included a wide one down the southpaw’s leg side.

This year has seen him seam the ball more than he has ever done previously. With a green wicket on offer, the pacer will be licking his lips.

From the archives: Rishabh Pant, the ‘left-handed Virender Sehwag’, is no longer playing cricket just for fun. Read here.

India XI: L Rahul, S Dhawan, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, H Pandya, R Ashwin, I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah.
England XI: A Cook, K Jennings, J Root, O Pope, J Bairstow, B Stokes, J Buttler, C Woakes, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson.

England win the toss and will bowl first.

Bumrah in for Kuldeep. Dhawan comes back in place of Vijay. Rishabh Pant to make debut, confirms Kohli. Dinesh Karthik dropped.

Plenty of grass on the pitch. Seamers set to enjoy themselves on the first three days, reckons Manjrekar. Win toss and choose to field first.

At present, It’s sunny in Trent Bridge but there are plenty of clouds around.

Shaken by abject surrender in the first two Tests, a desperate India are expected to ring in a slew of changes as they aim at redemption against a rampaging England in a do-or-die third Test, starting on Saturday.

For Indian team, the Trent Bridge Test will be their last chance to save the series after being outplayed in the first two Test matches — by 31 runs Edgbaston and innings and 159 runs at the Lord’s.

Down 0-2 with only five and half days of competitive cricket in all, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will be aiming to get the team combination right having bungled at the Lord’s.

As a result, India will play their 38th combination in as many matches that skipper Kohli had led.

