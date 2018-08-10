EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t score but Juventus pull off a thrilling 3-2 win in league opener

Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner in injury time minutes after Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino was knocked out and later hospitalised.

Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score on his Serie A debut but champions Juventus won 3-2 at Chievo as Carlo Ancelotti began life as Napoli coach with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Lazio in two bruising opening matches of the 2018-2019 league season on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 33, who joined the Turin giants from Real Madrid last month in a deal worth 100 million euros ($114.5 million), clenched his fists with delight as his team earned all three points despite his four missed chances.

Italian Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner in injury time minutes after Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino was knocked out and later hospitalised after colliding with the Portuguese superstar.

“Everyone was waiting for the goal. It’s a shame he couldn’t score but Sorrentino denied him a couple of times. He was happy we got the win anyway,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“I’m happy with what he did and he’s happy with his performance.

“We’re still getting to know Ronaldo. He linked up well with (Paulo) Dybala today and I was impressed by how easily he slotted into the team.”

Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro added: “I feel at ease with him (Ronaldo), and he’s an excellent player.

“We understand each other, and we make a perfect team together. We have to go on like this.”

The champions were made to work after Germany international Sami Khedira opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Bentegodi Stadium for the seven-time defending champions.

Polish striker Mariusz Stepinski headed in a 37th-minute equaliser for Chievo with Emanuele Giaccherini slotting in a penalty after 56 minutes following a foul by new Juventus signing Joao Cancelo.

But Chievo’s Mattia Bani turned into his own net after 75 minutes following pressure from returning Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci to pull the champions level.

In a frantic finale substitute Bernardeschi scored the winner after Mario Mandzukic had a goal disallowed as a result of Sorrentino’s knock with Ronaldo.

The Chievo goalie was stretchered off and his replacement Andrea Seculin immediately conceded the decisive goal.

The 39-year-old’s wife posted a picture on Instagram with Sorrentino in hospital, wearing a neck brace, after suffering a suspected broken nose and concussion.

“We let our focus dip after the first goal, we thought we had the match in the bag,” said Allegri.

“A game like that will only do us good because it makes us realise how tough it’s going to be to win the league again.”

- Ancelotti’s Roman suffering -

Ancelotti, meanwhile, was also relieved to keep a clean sheet as he returned to his native Italy after a successful trophy-laden nine years at clubs including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 59-year-old took over from Maurizio Sarri in the Napoli hotseat promising to end the club’s 28-year wait for a Serie A trophy.

But the southerners were pushed hard by Lazio with last year’s Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile opening for the hosts after 25 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik equalised just before the break after having a goal disallowed with Lorenzo Insigne scoring the winner after 59 minutes.

“I have a lot of emotion for the return to Italy and even more emotion for how we started the game,” said Ancelotti.

“Then we conducted it well despite the final suffering. Their goal woke us up and we deserved to win.”

“It was particularly special for me, because the Stadio Olimpico was my home as a player at Roma. I won so many games on that pitch.”

Both games were preceded by a minute’s silence for the victims of the Genoa bridge disaster with players taking to the pitch wearing black armbands.

Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.