India in England 2018

Hooked on intent: Who wants to be Cheteshwar Pujara?

Ultimately, there is only so much that can be blamed on words like ‘intent’ or ‘gut feeling’.

by 
AFP

The scene was Southampton, back in 2014, and Rohit Sharma was playing his first Test of the England tour. In reply to 569/7d, India were rebuilding after a poor start and he was batting on 28*. There were five minutes before tea, and Moeen Ali came on to bowl.

On the second delivery, Sharma stepped up and tried to deposit it over the fence. Instead, he was caught at mid-off. Sharma was disappointed of course, and you can imagine the reaction in the press box, on social media, and everywhere else. To say he was admonished for that horrendous shot selection would be an understatement.

Time and again, on umpteen overseas tours, India have spoken about the need to see out sessions. Especially when a partnership is developing or growing, there needs to be impetus on not losing crucial wickets. It was relevant in 2014, when India’s slide began in that Test series and they lost 3-1. It is still relevant today in 2018, when Cheteshwar Pujara holed out to fine leg off Chris Woakes, a minute before lunch.

Anticipation: That was the mood as India had made good start to the game, only for Chris Woakes to wreck it all with quick wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Pujara was at the crease with Virat Kohli, and barring a repeat of that horrendous run-out, you assumed that they would see India out till lunch and rebuild the innings. Even lightning doesn’t strike twice, and so you could be hopeful of an anchoring job from the duo. After all, these were the best batting conditions the visitors had got all series, and these two only know too well how to make hay when the sun is shining.

Inexplicable: Nine times out of ten, Pujara won’t play that shot, not in the last over before lunch. Wait, that number doesn’t seem right. 99 times out of 100? Nope. 999 times out of 1000? Maybe. Higher? Surely not!

Exasperation: It did happen though. It wasn’t even a short ball properly targeted at the batsman. Maybe Woakes was just waiting for lunch bells to toll. Maybe, he just wanted to tempt the batsman or push him back for the next ball. If it were a ploy to get Pujara out, would England really put Adil Rashid – the fielder who failed to spot the ball at Lord’s – on the boundary?

Perhaps not even England expected that Pujara would go for such a shot, and yet he did. A nonchalant hook, that was meant to sail over fine leg, and instead it found Rashid. Out!

Frustration: When was the last time you saw Pujara play a hook shot? It is hard to remember, so much so that cricket statisticians’ search engines were powered on. Apparently Pujara has been dimissed four times in his Test career playing the pull/hook shot, said a random Tweet. This was only the first instance in five years though. It didn’t justify what had happened.

Pujara was disappointed with the shot, of course. He couldn’t believe what he had done, and then slowly started walking back. Meanwhile, the umpires called lunch. Pujara stopped and waited, for Kohli to catch up to him. Only, the skipper didn’t. He walked at a slower pace and let Pujara walk ahead, back to the pavilion alone. There was nothing to be said.

Probably, Kohli didn’t want to say anything. It was his mistake that cost Pujara at Lord’s and India crumbled after that. This time Kohli was a mere spectator. It was the batsman’s fault all alone. If Rohit was chastised for his poor shot selection, Pujara ought to be met with same fate.

Disappointment: It is the underlying point. You expect a mercurial batsman like Rohit to play such shots, and not be deterred by conditions or situations. ‘Natual game’ is a ready-made excuse for the likes of him, but not for someone like Pujara. He is supposed to grind, dig himself in, drop anchor and then weigh in with hefty runs.

The problem is that those runs haven’t come. Pujara has done everything in the recent months to try and get over this lean patch, whether playing at home or overseas, for India or Yorkshire, against Afghanistan or South Africa/England. Instead, he has got misery.

At this point in time, Pujara is that man who is hell bent on gambling his millions in any casino he can find. Why? He wants to over turn his luck. So, he goes to play poker first, and loses. Then he loses at black jack, and then at roulette. He keeps on losing until he finally squanders his fortune.

Pujara’s last innings of note came against South Africa at Johannesburg. He consumed a lot of deliveries in the first innings to score 19 runs, and then scored 50 in the second innings. In tough, raging, green-top conditions, it underlined his value. A number three batsman capable of dropping anchor is vital to any Indian batting line-up. And to any casino, a gambler is very important – that’s how they run their business. But not when the purse starts to run empty.

Never mind that half-century at the Wanderers, Pujara averages 14.66 in nine innings against South Africa and England this year. That’s nine innings Karun Nair won’t get. That’s nine innings not invested in any other batsman of pedigree. Sure, the argument will always stand that Pujara was unceremoniously dropped at Birmingham, but there comes a tipping point when you need to make opportunity count.

Currently, Pujara is busy – in running out of form in County cricket, in running out altogether, or holing out with insipid shot selection, when playing for India. There is only so much that can be blamed on words like ‘intent’ or ‘gut feeling’.

Maybe he was doing exactly that – showing intent in attacking the ball, never mind the situation, or going by gut instinct and hooking the short ball.

Or, maybe, it is time to finally ponder that Pujara has one innings left to justify his spot in the Indian team, before the selectors pick the squad for the fourth and fifth Tests.

Who wants to be in the gambler’s shoes when he is placing the last bet – all in?

Sponsored Content 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.