Hardik Pandya shuts up detractors, proves he has the goods to be India’s go-to seaming all-rounder

In 2012, during West Indies’ tour of England, Denesh Ramdin had come for some sharp criticism from West Indian great Viv Richards. The keeper-batsman had gone on to offer a bizzare response to the negative appraisal. After scoring a century, Ramdin had proceeded to remove a piece of paper from his pocket with the words, “Yea Viv, Talk Nah” scrawled on it. He pointed the paper towards the photographers encouraging them to click a picture of him with the message.

In India’s ongoing tour of England, all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a similar opportunity to rebuke his critic. But, he did not indulge in theatrics. His celebration was as classy as the spell that he bowled to hand his side control of the third Test.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding had laid into the 24-year-old. He was admonished for his lack of control and consistency.

“He will bowl a couple of good deliveries, yes, but you need to have the control to put batsmen under pressure consistently. And he doesn’t have that,” Holding had said.

The criticism was just a part of a debate that has been brewing since the start of India’s England tour. Is Hardik the all-rounder India had been waiting for? Prior to Sunday, Hardik Pandya’s performance with bat and ball had come under scrutiny. Was he the perfect fit for India in Tests? A match-winner in the truest sense?

As Hardik raised the ball in his hand after completing his five-wicket haul it appeared to be the perfect retort to his critic.

Fewest Tests taken for both a hundred & a five-for

(for India)

3 R Ashwin

4 Lala Amarnath

6 Vinoo Mankad

7 Dattu Phadkar

10 Salim Durani

10 Kapil Dev

10 HARDIK PANDYA#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 19, 2018

He had come into the attack in the second session of day two with India making inroads into the English batting line-up after a steady start by their openers late in the first session.

England needed a partnership to get going. England captain Joe Root was threatening to play his part as the hosts looked to surpass India’s first innings total of 329.

India were handicapped as R Ashwin was unavailable to bowl due to a “tight” hip. A bowler short, the visitors needed Pandya to not just get the odd wicket and fade away. They needed a bowler who could bowl a long spell and create the churn necessary to help the side wrest control of the game.

And Hardik struck with the first ball he bowled. It was Root at the other end. He got the batsman to edge it to the slips where KL Rahul picked up a contentious low catch. The decision was reviewed but it was deemed to be a clean catch. Hardik had made an immediate impact.

He went on to bowl a consistent line and length just short of length in the corridor. He mixed it up smartly with the full delivery angling into the batsman. Hardik did what Holding said he couldn’t - build pressure on the batsmen.

Relentless and in control

With four wickets down, England already had their backs against the wall. But, India had been guilty of letting them off the hook through the series. On Sunday, Hardik did not allow the Englishmen such luxuries. He was relentless. He would go onto take four more wickets to finish with figures of 6-1-28-5.

It was his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The spell lasted just six overs. England were blown away in a matter of minutes. For Hardik it was redemption. Not just Holding a number of experts in the past few days had come down heavily on the all-rounder for the lack of impact he has on the game.

Over the past year, though, skipper Virat Kohli and the team management has relied on him to provide the vital breakthrough or the crucial cameo. But, such instances occur rarely. It occurred on Sunday. The difference, though, was that Hardik did not stop with the breakthrough as he has over the past year. He carried on. He persevered and took on the role that all-rounder plays. He stepped up when it mattered.

“If you are going to be a frontline bowler anywhere in the world, if you are going to be someone that your captain can rely on, can throw you the ball and expect you to get wickets and expect you to have control. He is not really the man in my opinion,” Holding had said.

Hardik, on Sunday, proved that he can be the all-rounder his skipper can rely on. He was the man who showed control and got the wickets.