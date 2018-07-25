India in England 2018

Hardik Pandya shuts up detractors, proves he has the goods to be India’s go-to seaming all-rounder

The all-rounder’s five wicket haul on Sunday was the perfect response to a stinging criticism by former West Indies pacer Michael Holding.

AFP

In 2012, during West Indies’ tour of England, Denesh Ramdin had come for some sharp criticism from West Indian great Viv Richards. The keeper-batsman had gone on to offer a bizzare response to the negative appraisal. After scoring a century, Ramdin had proceeded to remove a piece of paper from his pocket with the words, “Yea Viv, Talk Nah” scrawled on it. He pointed the paper towards the photographers encouraging them to click a picture of him with the message.

In India’s ongoing tour of England, all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a similar opportunity to rebuke his critic. But, he did not indulge in theatrics. His celebration was as classy as the spell that he bowled to hand his side control of the third Test.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding had laid into the 24-year-old. He was admonished for his lack of control and consistency.

“He will bowl a couple of good deliveries, yes, but you need to have the control to put batsmen under pressure consistently. And he doesn’t have that,” Holding had said.

The criticism was just a part of a debate that has been brewing since the start of India’s England tour. Is Hardik the all-rounder India had been waiting for? Prior to Sunday, Hardik Pandya’s performance with bat and ball had come under scrutiny. Was he the perfect fit for India in Tests? A match-winner in the truest sense?

As Hardik raised the ball in his hand after completing his five-wicket haul it appeared to be the perfect retort to his critic.

He had come into the attack in the second session of day two with India making inroads into the English batting line-up after a steady start by their openers late in the first session.

England needed a partnership to get going. England captain Joe Root was threatening to play his part as the hosts looked to surpass India’s first innings total of 329.

India were handicapped as R Ashwin was unavailable to bowl due to a “tight” hip. A bowler short, the visitors needed Pandya to not just get the odd wicket and fade away. They needed a bowler who could bowl a long spell and create the churn necessary to help the side wrest control of the game.

And Hardik struck with the first ball he bowled. It was Root at the other end. He got the batsman to edge it to the slips where KL Rahul picked up a contentious low catch. The decision was reviewed but it was deemed to be a clean catch. Hardik had made an immediate impact.

He went on to bowl a consistent line and length just short of length in the corridor. He mixed it up smartly with the full delivery angling into the batsman. Hardik did what Holding said he couldn’t - build pressure on the batsmen.

Relentless and in control

With four wickets down, England already had their backs against the wall. But, India had been guilty of letting them off the hook through the series. On Sunday, Hardik did not allow the Englishmen such luxuries. He was relentless. He would go onto take four more wickets to finish with figures of 6-1-28-5.

It was his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The spell lasted just six overs. England were blown away in a matter of minutes. For Hardik it was redemption. Not just Holding a number of experts in the past few days had come down heavily on the all-rounder for the lack of impact he has on the game.

Over the past year, though, skipper Virat Kohli and the team management has relied on him to provide the vital breakthrough or the crucial cameo. But, such instances occur rarely. It occurred on Sunday. The difference, though, was that Hardik did not stop with the breakthrough as he has over the past year. He carried on. He persevered and took on the role that all-rounder plays. He stepped up when it mattered.

“If you are going to be a frontline bowler anywhere in the world, if you are going to be someone that your captain can rely on, can throw you the ball and expect you to get wickets and expect you to have control. He is not really the man in my opinion,” Holding had said.

Hardik, on Sunday, proved that he can be the all-rounder his skipper can rely on. He was the man who showed control and got the wickets.

Sponsored Content 

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.