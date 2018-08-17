formula one

Formula One: Red Bull name Pierre Gasly as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement

The 22-year-old Gasly, who currently drives for Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso, will line up alongside Max Verstappen.

by 
JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

French driver Pierre Gasly will replace the departing Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old Gasly, who currently drives for Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso, will line up alongside Max Verstappen after Australian Ricciardo leaves for Renault at the end of the 2018 campaign.

“It has been my goal to race for this team since I joined the Red Bull Junior Driver Programme in 2013, and this incredible opportunity is another step forward in my ambition to win Grands Prix and compete for world championships,” said Gasly.

The Frenchman only made his Formula One debut at the Malaysian Grand Prix last October, but has scored 26 points for Toro Rosso this year, with a best finish of fourth in Bahrain.

He is 13th in the drivers’ standings and has scored 24 more points than the second Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley.

“Since Pierre first stepped into a Formula One seat with Scuderia Toro Rosso less than a year ago he has proved the undoubted talent that Red Bull has nurtured since his early career,” team principal Christian Horner said on the Red Bull website, adding that Gasly was “one of the most exciting young drivers in motorsport”.

Red Bull have struggled for consistency this year, but have managed to win three races, with two of those coming from Ricciardo.

Gasly will join one of his good friends in the paddock, 20-year-old Dutchman Max Verstappen, to form a particularly young and eye-catching driver tandem.

Horner also pointed out that Gasly brings valuable technical experience, because Red Bull are switching engines next season from Renault to Honda, who already supply Toro Rosso.

“Red Bull has always looked to fight for championships or victories and that’s what I want,” added Gasly.

“I’m a really competitive guy and when I do something it’s always to fight for the best and top positions.”

Gasly comes from a motorsports family and his four brothers all drive. He started karting at the age of six before advancing to single-seater cars, winning a first title in Eurocop Formula Renault 2.0 in 2013 before being recruited by Red Bull and winning a GP2 title in 2016.

He is, one of his former mechanics said, “funny, endearing and perfectionist”. He is also known for his rare ability to analyse data from his car.

With nine races left in a season that does not end until November 25 in Abu Dhabi, the announcement means that several of the top teams have already made significant moves in the annual game of musical drivers’ seats.

Mercedes announced before the German Grand Prix on July 22 that they had locked their two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, to contract extensions.

Then Renault recruited Ricciardo to beef up their challenge next season and that seems to have had a double knock-on effect, freeing a seat at Red Bull for Gasly and creating a crowd of three at the French team.

One of Renault’s young drivers, Spaniard Carlos Sainz, like Ricciardo and Gasly a product of Red Bull’s driver development programme, announced last Thursday that he was moving to McLaren to replace the retiring Fernando Alonso.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.