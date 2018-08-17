No-ball woes notwithstanding, Bumrah proved that he is ready to be India’s match-winner

On Tuesday, pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced a spell reminding everyone of his caliber. The sun was out and the wicket at Trent Bridge had dried out. England were harbouring hopes of a survival as Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes pieced together a century stand to keep their side in the hunt for a favourable result. The pacer, though, had other ideas.

Bumrah, 23, produced a terrific spell with the second new ball to clinch a five-wicket haul and snuff out any hopes of an English fightback.

His line and length spot on, Bumrah took charge of his comeback Test with aplomb. Coming into the Test after sitting out of the limited overs leg and the first two Tests due to injury, Bumrah showed discipline in the first innings. His spell on Tuesday, though, showed all the ingredients necessary in a match-winner. He finished the day with figures of 29-8-85-5.

The situation demanded someone to stir the pot. Chasing an improbable 521 runs for victory, England had begun annoying India. The partnership between Buttler and Stokes had swelled to 169. The shoulders had start drooping in the Indian camp. The English camp was hopeful of a fightback.

The conditions had changed drastically from the morning when India picked up four early wickets to put England on the back foot.

Probing spell

Bumrah produced a brilliant delivery to trap Buttler in front of the wickets. Pitching on length outside off, the pacer got the ball to shape in sharply. Buttler offered no shot and it led to his downfall. Bumrah didn’t stop there. He knocked Jonny Bairstow’s off stump on the very next delivery which pitched on middle and and moved just enough to beat the batsman’s bat and hit the top of off stump.

Chris Woakes, the centurion from the Lord’s Test, became Bumrah’s fourth scalp as he gloved a short delivery to the keeper. The 24-year-old could have completed his five-wicket haul sooner if he hadn’t overstepped as Adil Rashid edged the ball to slips.

He eventually got his fifer as skipper Virat Kohli opted for the extra 30 minutes. He squared up Stuart Broad to steer India to within one wicket from victory.

Consistency was key to Bumrah’s success on Tuesday. He hardly wavered. India might have become restless after the lengthy stand between Buttler and Stokes, but there never a reason to panic.

But, still Bumrah’s effort was assuring. It told the skipper and team management that there is a bowler who could be relied upon to do the job. His control over the new ball is unimpeachable. To say India missed his services in the first two Tests would be an understatement. In both Tests, India were guilty of letting England slip away with the bat after gaining some advantage. On Tuesday, Bumrah ensured there were no such hiccups.

Showed promise in South Africa

New to the Test set-up, Bumrah had proved his class first during India’s tour of South Africa earlier this year. He picked up his first five-wicket haul in the seam-friendly conditions of Johannesburg. The young pacer had then rocked the South African batting order and set the base for India’s eventual victory.

Despite the talent, his lack of experience still prevents critics from identifying him as a deadly bowler in Tests. There’s still time for him to prove himself. His tendency to overstep has caused India much consternation over the past few years. Even on Tuesday, it was evident that he hadn’t quite solved the issue. But despite these woes, it’s his ability to bowl consistently well that keeps bringing him back into the conversation.

He took another step forward on Tuesday. The wicket wasn’t as helpful for the pacers as it was in Johannesburg. But, Bumrah produced a similarly reassuring performance not only in the context of the game to prove that India’s pace battery has found a reliable addition.