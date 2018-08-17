Badminton

PV Sindhu is the world’s highest earning non-tennis female athlete according to Forbes

The world championship silver medallist has earned $8.5mn in prize money and endorsements in 12 months ending June 1, 2018

AFP

World championship and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu is the seventh highest paid female athlete in the world based on the earnings from prize money and endorsements for the last 12 months ending June 1, 2018, according to Forbes.

Sindhu and race car driver Danica Patrick are the only non-tennis players in the top-10 list that is headed by 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams.

According to Forbes, Sindhu earned a total of $8.5 million in the corresponding 12 months with her prize money only accounting for $500,000, with the remaining $8 million coming from endorsements.

The top 10 women earned a total of $105 million in these 12 months through prize money and endorsements, which was 4% down from last year and 28% down from five years ago.

Maria Sharapova, who was the top-earning female athlete for 11 straight years, has slipped to fifth with her earnings almost halved following her 16-month suspension for taking a banned substance.

Top-10 highest-earning women athletes

Rank Athlete Total Earnings
1 Serena Williams $18.1mn
2 Caroline Wozniaki $13mn
3 Sloane Stephens
 $11.2mn
4 Garbine Muguruza $11mn
5 Maria Sharapova $10.5mn
6 Venus Williams $10.2mn
7 PV Sindhu $8.5mn
8 Simona Halep $7.7mn
9 Danica Patrick $7.5mn
10 Angelique Kerber $7mn
Source: Forbes
