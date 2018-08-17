‘A comeback for the ages’: Twitter in awe as India thrash England to stay alive in series

India’s cornered cricketers produced a fantastic collective performance to outclass England by 203 runs in the third Test to keep the five-match series alive.

Needing only a wicket on the final morning, India completed the formalities in only 2.5 overs as England were all out for 317, well short of the mammoth victory target of 521 runs.

India now trail England 1-2 but more importantly got some breathing space after a heart-breaking defeat in Edgbaston, followed by the debacle at the Lord’s.

Twitter was mighty impressed by the team’s clinical performance.

India have never won a Test in England immediately after losing one. Here, they have pulled off this big win after losing 2 in a row. A comeback for the ages — Sidvee (@sidvee) August 22, 2018

Job done..Big win.. Congratulations Team India for winning the 3rd Test.. lots of positives going forward✅ indian seamers❤️ 🔥🔥🔥 🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2018

And it's all over. Congratulations India.for the great fight back to win this test. This was a clinical victory and good to see so many players contributing well. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 22, 2018

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have played a key role in helping India win a Test in England. Not sure how many expected this 3 -4 years ago. One man that deserves all the credit is John Wright and the @mipaltan franchise for identifying them. #ENGvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) August 22, 2018

Openers. Pujara and Rahane. Hardik and Bumrah. Ishant and slip catching. And Run Machine Kohli. Lots of positives from just one Test match. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2018

17 balls then and it is 2-1 with 2 to play in the series. Wonderful comeback after the huge defeat at Lord's — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2018

No rain, no anxious moments, no resistance from last pair, victory achieved quickly, clinically. Congrats India. Marks a major turnaround in the series too. England beware! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 22, 2018

Wow! Another thing to be proud of in this Test.👍 pic.twitter.com/rgFOyJdqyb — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 22, 2018

India have been tremendous this week ... Batted,Bowled & Caught better than England ... It’s great for Test Cricket to have such a close series ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2018

Satisfying feeling after a fantastic team effort! Will enjoy this win today and take it one game at a time. Thanks to all the fans who’ve stood by us. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z68VqxgpB9 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 22, 2018