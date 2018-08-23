Asian Games, Day 5, live: India’s Thursday begins with rowing, swimming, shooting and tennis
All the updates from Jakarta and Palembang on Wednesday.
Indian players are in action in as many as 17 sports on Thursday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
7.30 am: Swimming
It’s time for the men’s 50m butterfly heats with India’s Anshul Kothari and Virdhawal Khade in the mix.
7.20 am: Golf
India’s Diksha Dagar is through with eight holes in the women’s individual round 1 and is currently leading with a -2, but a lot of the other golfers have just started so it will be a while before we get a clear picture.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for Day 5 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
After disappointing exits from the team events, India’s badminton contingent kick off their campaigns in the individual events as the 18th Asian Games enters day five on Thursday. With relatively easier draws, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are expected to lead India’s charge for medals. Squash players get into action on Thursday as well.
Medal events of the day include men’s weightlifting (77kg) where Commonwealth Games champion Satish Sivalingam will be in action. Shooting features two finals as well while rowers are in action in various finals. With Dipa Karmakar missing out on qualification, Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy could bring home a surprise medal in the women’s vault final.