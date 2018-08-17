Asian Games 2018

Asian Games: Sonia Lather gets a bye till quarter-finals as boxing draw is announced

In the men’s draw, five out of seven in fray, got first-round byes.

by 
BFI

Six Indian boxers, including two-time medallist Vikas Krishan and Sarjubala Devi, got byes into the pre-quarterfinals, while one got a direct entry into the last-eight stage after draws for the Asian Games were unveiled at Jakarta on Thursday.

World and Asian silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) made the quarters without a fight to be just one win away from fetching a medal at the Games, where five-time world champion Mary Kom picked up the lone boxing gold in the last edition.

In the men’s draw, five out of seven in fray, got first-round byes. Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manoj Kumar (69kg), who won a bronze in the CWG, are the only ones, who will fight in the round of 32 on Friday.

While Gaurav will open against Japan’s Ryomei Tanaka, Manoj will be up against Bhutan’s Sangay Wangdi in his opening clash. CWG silver-medallist Amit Panghal (49kg), bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) and Vikas (75kg) will open their respective campaigns on August 27.

Vikas is the only one among the four with a decided opponent, Pakistan’s Ahmed Tanveer. Three-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (60kg) also got a bye but will be starting a day earlier than the other four against China’s Jun Shan. If he wins, 18-year-old Kazakh Samatali Toltayev, a junior world and Asian medallist, awaits him in the quarters.

Among the women, Sarjubala Devi (51kg) will start on August 26 against Madina Ghaforova of Tajikistan in the pre-quarters. Pavitra (60kg) will take on Pakistan’s Rukhsana Parveen in the round of 16 on August 25. The Asian Games features seven men’s and three women’s weight categories. India had won a gold and four bronze medals in the 2014 edition.

The country’s male boxers’ last gold medals came in the 2010 edition when Vijender Singh (75kg) and Vikas, competing in 60kg at that time, finished on top.

(With PTI inputs)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.