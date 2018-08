Asian Games, India’s day 7 schedule: Sindhu, Anish in action, squash players aim for final

Badminton action continues with PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal taking part in the singles’ competition. After their male counterparts crashed out, both will be hoping to progress to the quarter-finals.

Sourav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa will be aiming to make it to the finals of the squash competition. The three have already assured themselves of a bronze medal by making it to the semis, but will want to progress further.

Athletics kicks off and under-20 World champion Hima Das will be competing in the 400 metres alongside Nirmala Sheoran. Quarter-miler Muhammad Anas and long jumper Sreeshankar Murali will be in contention as well.

Teenage sensation Anish Bhanwala will also be in action in the 25 metre rapid fire pistol section. He, along with Shivam Shukla will aim to make it to the finals.

After the disappointment of Friday, the Indian recurve archers are once again in action, this time in the men’s and women’s team events. Can Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das rescue what has been a sub-par campaign for the recurve contingent till this point?

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but timings are subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Here’s India’s complete day seven schedule.

Archery Event Players Time Result Recurve women's team R16 Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari 8 am Recurve men's team R16 Jagdish Choudhary, Atanu Das, Viswash 9.20 am Recurve women's team QF TBD 10.55 am Recurve women's team SF TBD 12.35 pm Recurve men's team QF TBD 1.25 pm Recurve men's team SF TBD 3.05 pm

Athletics Event Players Time Result Men's high jump heats Chethan Balasubramanya 9 am Men's 400m heats Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Arokia Rajiv 9.35 am Women's harrow throw final Sarita Singh 5.10 pm Men's long jump heats Sreeshankar 5.15 pm Women's 100m heats Dutee Chand 6 pm Men's shot put final Tajinderpal Singh Toor 6.30 pm Women's 10,000m final Sanjivani Jadhav, Suriya Loganathan 6.30 pm Women's 400m heats Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran 7.05 pm Men's 400m SF TBD 7.15 pm

Badminton Event Players Time Result Men's doubles R16 Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Choi/Kang After 11.30 am Men's doubles R16 Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy vs Li/Liu After 11.30 am Women's singles R16 Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani After 11.30 am Women's singles R16 PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung After 11.30 am Women's doubles R16 Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Chen/Jia After 11.30 am

Bowling Event Players Time Result Men's team of 6 (1st block) Parvez Ahmed Saud, Shoumick Dutta, Kishan Ramachandraiah, Akaash Ashok, Shabbir Dhankot, Dhruv Sarda 7.30 am Men's team of 6 (2nd block) Parvez Ahmed Saud, Shoumick Dutta, Kishan Ramachandraiah, Akaash Ashok, Shabbir Dhankot, Dhruv Sarda 1.30 pm

Boxing Event Players Time Result Women's light 60 kg R16 Pavitra (Ind) vs Parveen Rukhsana (Pak) 2.15 pm

Bridge Event Players Time Result Men's team Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder, Sumit Mukherjee From 8.30 am Mixed team Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna, Rajeev Khandelwal From 8.30 am Supermixed team Bharati Dey, Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah, Pranab Bardhan, Finton Lewis, Shibhnath Sarkar From 8.30 am

Canoe Event Teams Time Result Men's 200m TBR heats India (team of 12) 7.30 am Women's 200m TBR heats India (team of 12) 7.30 am Men's 200m TBR final TBD 12.30 pm Women's 200m TBR final TBD 12.40 pm

Golf Event Players Time Result Women's individual round 3 Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo 4.30 am Women's team round 3 Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo 4.30 am Men's individual round 3 Hari Mohan Singh, Kshitij Kaul, Rayhan John Thomas, Aadil Bedi 5 am Men's team round 3 Hari Mohan Singh, Kshitij Kaul, Rayhan John Thomas, Aadil Bedi 5 am

Handball Event Teams Time Result Women's classification 9th-10th place India vs Malaysia 12.30 pm

Hockey Event Players Time Result Women's Pool B India vs Korea 6.30 pm

Sailing Event Players Time Result 49er Men Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda 10.30 am 49er FX Women Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar 10.35 am Laser redial Nethra Kumanan 10.40 am Open laser 4.7 Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar 10.40 am

Sepaktakraw Event Teams Time Result Men's regu group India vs Korea 12.30 pm

Shooting Event Players Time Result Women's skeet qualification Day 1 Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon 6.30 am Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2 Shivam Shukla, Anish 7.30 am Men's 25m rapid fire pistol final TBD 1.30 pm

Sport Climbing Event Players Time Result Men's combined lead qualification C Maibam, Bharath Pereira Kamath 7.45 am Women's combined lead qualification Shreya Nankar 7.45 am

Squash Event Players Time Result Women's singles semi-finals Dipika Pallikal vs Nicole David 1.30 pm Women's singles semi-finals Joshna Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam 2.30 pm Men's singles semi-finals Saurav Ghosal vs Au Chun Ming 3.30 pm