Asian Games hockey live, India v Japan: India up 2-0 after Sunil, Dilpreet goals
Defending champions India, with two huge wins, are placed second in Pool A
Live updates
Second quarter (13 minutes to go), India 2-0 Japan: India’s second PC
Second quarter (13 minutes to go), India 2-0 Japan: Coach Harendra Singh had said before the match that this will be India’s first true test of the Games. And, it has been that way so far. Indians are struggling a little to get past the Indian defence.
First quarter (less than a minute to go), India 2-0 Japan: First penalty corner of the match with less than a minute to go in the first quarter. Rupinder Pal Singh takes it. India seem to try a variation. Not the best of injections. They miss going up by 3-0.
GOAL! Poor defence by the Japanese. They fail to trap a pass that should have been easily done. But the ball goes to Dilpreet, who quickly reverse hits to double India’s lead.
First quarter (4 minutes to go), India 1-0 Japan: India, once again, do well to get near the Japanese goalmouth. But Akashdeep Singh hits the above the post.
GOAL! Superb attacking play by India. They combine well to penetrate the Japanese defence. SV Sunil slots in the opener.
First quarter (10 minutes to go), India 0-0 Japan: India’s inviting the Japanese forward. Japan, so far, has packed their defence. They don’t want the men in blue to score first. They are making careful counterattacks.
First quarter (12 minutes to go), India 0-0 Japan: Good start by Japan. Holding the ball against the defending champs. And, this is perhaps the first time in the tournament where India haven’t scored in the first three minutes.
06:15 pm Hi there. Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Japan. Defending champions India will face their first real test when they take on an unpredictable Japanese side. It has been been a cakewalk for India in the opening two matches of Pool A as they demolished hosts Indonesia 17-0 before recording their biggest win in international hockey when they thrashed Hong Kong China 26-0. But Japan, ranked 16th in the world, will be the first top-20 ranked team that India will be facing in the tournament and they are, by no means, pushovers. Will be an interesting contest. But India, still, are the favourites to win this.