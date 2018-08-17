Live

Asian Games hockey live, India v Japan: India up 2-0 after Sunil, Dilpreet goals

Defending champions India, with two huge wins, are placed second in Pool A

by 
India vs Japan | AFP

Read preview here.

Follow what’s happening in other sports on day six of the Asian Games here.

Live updates

Second quarter (13 minutes to go), India 2-0 Japan: India’s second PC

Second quarter (13 minutes to go), India 2-0 Japan: Coach Harendra Singh had said before the match that this will be India’s first true test of the Games. And, it has been that way so far. Indians are struggling a little to get past the Indian defence.

First quarter (less than a minute to go), India 2-0 Japan: First penalty corner of the match with less than a minute to go in the first quarter. Rupinder Pal Singh takes it. India seem to try a variation. Not the best of injections. They miss going up by 3-0.

GOAL! Poor defence by the Japanese. They fail to trap a pass that should have been easily done. But the ball goes to Dilpreet, who quickly reverse hits to double India’s lead.

First quarter (4 minutes to go), India 1-0 Japan: India, once again, do well to get near the Japanese goalmouth. But Akashdeep Singh hits the above the post.

GOAL! Superb attacking play by India. They combine well to penetrate the Japanese defence. SV Sunil slots in the opener.

First quarter (10 minutes to go), India 0-0 Japan: India’s inviting the Japanese forward. Japan, so far, has packed their defence. They don’t want the men in blue to score first. They are making careful counterattacks.

First quarter (12 minutes to go), India 0-0 Japan: Good start by Japan. Holding the ball against the defending champs. And, this is perhaps the first time in the tournament where India haven’t scored in the first three minutes.

The results of the other two matches of the day:-

06:15 pm Hi there. Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Japan. Defending champions India will face their first real test when they take on an unpredictable Japanese side. It has been been a cakewalk for India in the opening two matches of Pool A as they demolished hosts Indonesia 17-0 before recording their biggest win in international hockey when they thrashed Hong Kong China 26-0. But Japan, ranked 16th in the world, will be the first top-20 ranked team that India will be facing in the tournament and they are, by no means, pushovers. Will be an interesting contest. But India, still, are the favourites to win this.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.