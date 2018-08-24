Asian Games 2018, day 6, live: Rowers, shooters in action; Bopanna-Sharan eye gold medal
All the updates from India’s events on day six.
Live updates
07:54 am: Shooting
Three events on for India simultaneously – women’s 10m air pistol, men’s 25m rapid fire pistol & men’s 300m standard rifle. The men’s rapid fire is only first stage qualification.
07:50 am: Fencing - Women’s Epee team
India are facing Indonesia in this round of 16 fixture. Led by Jyotika Dutta, India have won the first four matches of a possible nine.
07:45 am: Shooting
Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker are shooting in the 10m air pistol – the event where the duo finished 1-2 at the Commonwealth Games. Not the greatest of starts for them here. Still early days, but based on the initial average, the duo are ranked 14th and 15th.
07:35 am: Shooting
As always, all eyes on shooters to start the day with. The focus will be on Manu Bhaker in her pet event. Qualification in underway. We will keep you posted on the progress.
07:32 am: KABADDI
So... in case you were disconnected from the internet completely, you could not have missed the biggest talking point of Thursday. For the first time in Asian Games history, India will not be the champions of the men’s kabaddi event as Iran thrashed the men in blue to record a thumping 27-18 win in the semi-final.
We had caught up with the Iran star during Pro Kabaddi league. Check out this interview on the origins of Kabaddi in Iran.
07:25 am: ROWING
Rowers disappointed in the finals on Thursday... quite a few close misses!
Will Friday bring better results / luck? Finals set to begin soon, here’s a line-up of events...
07:15 am: GOLF - Round two begins
Second round of the men’s and women’s events are underway. We’ll keep you posted on the Indian team’s progress through the day.
India made a good start on Thursday on the golf course where Aadil Bedi shot a bogey-free 69 that placed him and the Indian team tied second at the end of the first round. Bedi was one shot behind the reigning Australian Amateur champion, Keita Nakajima of Japan, one of the favourites.
Among the women, Diksha Dagar had shot a 71 and was at 1-under, tied-8th; Sifat Sagoo is at 3-over, tied for 24th, while Ridhima Dilawari is +5, tied-28th.
Read more on Diksha Dagar, maybe?
06:50 am: Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog of day six at the 18th Asian Games.
It was a largely mixed day for India in Indonesia as the high of Shardul Vihan’s silver was met by the low experienced by Kabaddi team and its fans at Theatre Garuda.
After the men’s team shock defeat against Iran in the semi-final, India’s women’s kabaddi team eye gold medal against the same opposition as action continues at the Asian Games on Friday.
With 18 medals won till day five, there are a few more at stake for India on day six.
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are in action in the men’s doubles gold medal match.
Apart from kabaddi, Anish Bhanwala and Manu Bhaker would be in medal contention in shooting, while rowing contingent looks to bounce back from a poor day on Friday.
Squash, badminton and boxing action is there to look forward to as well.
For a complete list of India’s events, head here.