Asian Games, Day 7, live: India’s Saturday begins with some more shooting, followed by athletics
All the live action and updates from India’s events in Jakarta and Palembang on Saturday.
Indian players will be in action in as many as 16 sports on Saturday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
8.50 am: The men’s decathlon has started in Jakarta, but India unfortunately has no competitors. The last time the Asian Games were held in Jakarta, an Indian had won the gold in decathlon. Here’s the story of Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, who was also declared the best Asian athlete at the 1962 Games.
8.43 am: Men’s marathon
Japan’s Hiroto Inoue, who won the men’s marathon, was accused of pushing his rival in a controversial sprint finish on Saturday, reported AFP. Bahrain’s Elhassan Elabbassi, who ended up second, lodged a complaint with race officials.
Inoue and Elabbassi entered the stadium in Jakarta neck and neck, before the Japanese athlete opened up a small lead. In the final 100 metres, Elabbassi attempted to overtake Inoue on the inside but fell back after apparent contact. “The number one [leader] pushed me,” said Elabbassi. “I would have won.”
8.17 am: Men’s skeet qualification – Shooting
India’s Sheeraz Shaikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa have both shot 24/25 in their first series.
8 am: Shooting
Stand-up comedy and a boxer’s body language helped Heena Sindhu win a bittersweet bronze medal on Friday. Confused? Read Zenia D’Cunha’s piece to find out more.
7.42 am: Women’s skeet qualification – Shooting
India’s Sekhon Ganemat can only score a 22 in the first series, which currently puts her in 10th position. Rashmi Rathore is in fifth position with a 24.
7.39 am: Badminton
You must have already heard about K Srikanth and HS Prannoy’s early exits on Friday. Sorry for reminding you. But those were not the only upsets on the badminton courts. Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie stunned the top seed Shi Yuq in front of a raucous home crowd, winning 21-19, 19-21, 21-17 after over an hour.
7.30 am: Swimming
ICYMI, Japan’s Rikako Ikee on Friday won a record sixth Asian Games swimming title, by winning the women’s 50m freestyle by a fingertip from China’s Liu Xiang. Ikee’s timing of 24.53 seconds was good enough to make her the first woman in any sport to bag six gold medals at a single Games, reported AFP. She had earlier won the gold in the 50m fly, 100m fly, 100m free, 4x100m free and the 4x100m medley.
Meanwhile’s China’s swimming star Sun Yang won the men’s 1,500m event to finish with four individual freestyle titles in Jakarta. Japan and China both have won as many as 19 swimming gold medals each in Jakarta. Phenomenal.
7.15 am: Women’s skeet – Shooting
The qualification round has begun and India’s Rashmi Rathore currently stands fourth after the first series, in which she shot 24 targets out of 25. Three shooters got a perfect score above her. However, three other shooters have not yet had their first shot, including India’s Sekhon Ganemat.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for day seven of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
Athletics kicks off on Saturday and under-20 world champion Hima Das will be competing in the 400 metres alongside Nirmala Sheoran. Quarter-miler Muhammad Anas and long jumper Sreeshankar Murali will be in contention as well.
Sourav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa will be aiming to make it to the finals of the squash competition. The three have already assured themselves of a bronze medal by making it to the semis, but will want to progress further.
Teenage sensation Anish Bhanwala will also be in action in the 25 metre rapid fire pistol shooting event. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will return to the badminton courts for their second round matches.
If you missed the action on Friday, here is a round-up.