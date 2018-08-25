Asian Games hockey, India v Korea: Rani Rampal and Co face first real test against world No 10 Korea
After two easy wins, India take on world No 10 Korea in a Pool B game.
Live updates
06:00 pm Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India versus Korea. It’s been smooth sailing so far for both the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Asian Games. But today might be the toughest challenge for India as they take on the Koreans, who are the only other Asian team to be ranked in the top-10. Korea blanked Indonesia and Thailand 5-0 and 3-0 to be placed second in Pool B. And, India started off their campaign with a 8-0 win before pumping in 21 goals against a hapless Kazakhstan.