American boxing series Premier Boxing Champions on Friday witnessed one of the most bizarre events to play out in front of a sellout crowd.

Curtis Harper, who was scheduled to fight Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba, walked out of the ring as soon as the bell rang. The 30-year-old American casually walked off to the changing room, loud boos from the crowd notwithstanding.

Ajagba was duly awarded the match as his opponent disqualified himself. Broadcaster Jordan Hardy, who works for the event, said that she spoke to Harper, who reportedly defended his actions by stating he was not getting paid enough.

If y’all are wondering I spoke to Harper and he said he walked out of the ring because he’s not getting paid enough to fight and that he wants respect. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #AjagbaHarper #PBConFS1 — Jordan Hardy (@PBCJordanHardy) August 25, 2018

The incident sent shockwaves on social media, with boxing observers widely criticising Harper’s actions. Even boxing legend Lennox Lewis had a say in the matter. Nate Campbell, Harper’s trainer, slammed the shocking turn of events, “I was so embarrassed. This man disrespected himself, his wife, the fans and me,” Campbell posted on his Facebook page.

Harper may have brought the sport to disrepute but the unforgiving ground of social media didn’t forget, roasting the pugilist with a series of memes:

Might do a Curtis Harper when I have to go back to work in a few weeks. — Daniel Attias (@Dan_Attias) August 25, 2018

should we start a GoFund me account for Curtis Harper? Give that man his respect.... #boxing — Sarcasm Kim (@steveucnlive) August 25, 2018