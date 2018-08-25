American boxing series Premier Boxing Champions on Friday witnessed one of the most bizarre events to play out in front of a sellout crowd.
Curtis Harper, who was scheduled to fight Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba, walked out of the ring as soon as the bell rang. The 30-year-old American casually walked off to the changing room, loud boos from the crowd notwithstanding.
Ajagba was duly awarded the match as his opponent disqualified himself. Broadcaster Jordan Hardy, who works for the event, said that she spoke to Harper, who reportedly defended his actions by stating he was not getting paid enough.
The incident sent shockwaves on social media, with boxing observers widely criticising Harper’s actions. Even boxing legend Lennox Lewis had a say in the matter. Nate Campbell, Harper’s trainer, slammed the shocking turn of events, “I was so embarrassed. This man disrespected himself, his wife, the fans and me,” Campbell posted on his Facebook page.
Harper may have brought the sport to disrepute but the unforgiving ground of social media didn’t forget, roasting the pugilist with a series of memes: