Ayyasamy Dharun, the national record holder is also the Asian Games silver medallist after a run of 48.96 metres in Jakarta on Monday.

The 21-year-old Dharun started slowly but was quick over the final two hurdles and the stretch till the finishing line to come second in a quick race.

Dharun, who had just recovered from a bout of typhoid prior to the 2018 Federation Cup, had clocked 49.45 seconds in March, setting a new national record in Patiala. Dharun thus erased Joseph G Abraham’s 10-year-old national record of 49.94 made in August 2007 in Osaka.

Losing his father at 10, Dharun had started off as a kho-kho player who switched to athletics and later joined the national camp in 2013, training under Galena Bukharina. The third year Alvas College of Arts student finished fifth in his heat at Gold Coast with a time of 49.85 seconds.

Dharun has not won any major national or international event prior to the Federation Cup – his last medal had come at an Indian Grand Prix event in Bengaluru, in July 2016. His effort at that meet – 50.51 – was his earlier best. He was part of the Indian 4x400m relay race team in the Rio Olympics, where he ran in the third leg. The quartet was eventually disqualified.