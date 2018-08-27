Asian Games, Day 9, live: India’s Monday is packed with athletics, badminton, table tennis, boxing
Catch all the live action, news and updates from India’s campaign in Jakarta and Palembang.
Indian players will be in action in as many as 12 sports on Monday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
7.53 am: ICYMI, China’s Su Bingtian won the 100 metres title after setting an Asian Games record of 9.92 seconds on Sunday, missing out on a new continental best by a whisker. The 28-year-old streaked away to win the final ahead of Nigerian-born Qatari Tosin Ogunode – the younger brother of Femi Ogunode, with whom Su shares the Asian mark of 9.91, reported AFP.
Here is a video of the race (it sounds even better with Mandarin commentary):
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for day nine of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
After a medal-filled Sunday for the Indian contingent, action resumes in full swing on Monday. Athletics and badminton will be the main focus. Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action in one of the many finals featuring Indians in athletics.
But that’s in the evening. In the morning, all eyes will be on Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu after the duo created history by becoming the first and second Indian women to win singles badminton medals at the Asian Games. On Monday, they would look to go one step further and set up an all-Indian final.
If you missed Sunday’s action, here is a round-up.