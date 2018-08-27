The boy who first came into the limelight in 2016, winning gold at the South Asian Games and breaking the junior javelin throw world record at the IAAF World U-20 Championships hasn’t stepped away from it ever since. And, it looks like he won’t for a while.

For, Neeraj Chopra scripted another bit of history in the annals Indian athletics by winning the men’s javelin throw event at the Asian Games with another national record (88.06m).

Neeraj’s gold is India’s only second medal in javelin throw in Asian Games history after Gurtej Singh won a bronze in 1982 in New Delhi. His wining threw came in his third attempt. He began with 83.46m and fouled the second attempt.

Liu Qizhen of China was a distance second with a best throw of 82.22m while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the bronze with a 80.75 effort.

Neeraj was the flag-bearer for India in the opening ceremony. And, on Monday evening, there were many bearing the tri-coloured flag and waving it with joy to celebrate the 20-year-old’s gold medal.

Many of his compatriots on Twitter, from the Prime Minister to fellow athletes, were chuffed about his accomplishment.

When @Neeraj_chopra1 is on the field, expect the very best from him.



This youngster makes India happier by winning a Gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final. We also congratulate him for setting a new national record. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/juRElLZQfx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2018

All put your hands together for #NeerajChopra. Another gold. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2018

Neeraj Chopra knows that he has sent the #Javelin flying farther than anyone in the #AsianGames2018 final and lets go his pent up emotion after his third throw. True enough, he recorded 88.06m. China's Liu Qizhen is second with a personal best of 82.22m. pic.twitter.com/PtwQiTIGaw — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 27, 2018

Neeraj Chopra’s Resume now reads like this:

Gold Medal in Asian Games 2018

Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games 2018

Gold Medal in Asian Championships 2017

Gold Medal in World U20 Championships 2016

National Javelin Record holder (88.06m) #GoldClass #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/C50ubx2AZh — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) August 27, 2018

GOLD FOR NEERAJ CHOPRA!! The farmer’s son from Khandra village near Panipat, making a habit of harvesting gold! Wins men’s javelin throw at #AsianGames2018 of an outclassed field.



2016 Jr WC 🥇

2018 CWG 🥇

2018 Asian Games 🥇

2020 Olympics.... pic.twitter.com/zOztduxn5q — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 27, 2018

Neeraj Chopra knows that he has sent the #Javelin flying farther than anyone in the #AsianGames2018 final and lets go his pent up emotion after his third throw. True enough, he recorded 88.06m. China's Liu Qizhen is second with a personal best of 82.22m. pic.twitter.com/PtwQiTIGaw — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 27, 2018