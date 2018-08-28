India clinched a silver in the debut event of 400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain in the Asian Games at Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3 minute and 15.71 seconds, while Bahrain walked away with the gold in 3:11.89.

In the first leg, Muhammed Anas gave India a healthy lead after getting off to a blazing start. Poovamma struggled, though, but kept pace.

However, there was controversy during rising star Hima Das’s handover. Athletics Federation of India, later in the day, confirmed that an appeal has been lodged during Das’s handover, presumably over obstruction. The appeal has been accepted and a jury will decide on the final standings of this race at 10 am on Wednesday morning.

Salwa Naser, meanwhile, gave Bahrain a significant lead, leaving Das behind. Arokia Rajiv, who made the final dash, did enough to secure the silver medal for India. Bahrain’s time of 3:11:89 is now the world record in this event. Kazakhstan took the bronze with a time of 3:19.52.