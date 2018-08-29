Asian Games javelin champion Neeraj Chopra along with sprinters Hima Das and Muhammed Anas were among the seven Indian names included in the Asia-Pacific team for the IAAF Continental Cup.

The event will be held on the 8th and 9th of September at Ostrava, Czech Republic. The other Indians who made the cut are 800 metres sprinter Jinson Johnson, triple jumper Arpinder Singh, 1500-metre runner PU Chitra, and two-time Asian Games medallist Sudha Singh.

As many as five athletes from the Indian contingent go into the tournament on the back of memorable displays in the ongoing Asian Games. Rising star Das will once again meet Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, who beat her at Jakarta in the 400m final.

Apart from Naser, several world stars are a part of the event, including world shot put champions – China’s Gong Lijiao and New Zealand’s Tom Walsh. World 400 metres hurdles leader Abderrahman Samba has also been included. The athletes will be competing for team points and individual prizes.