India batter Smriti Mandhana capped off her stint in England’s Kia Super League after ending the T20 tournament as its highest run-getter.

In 10 games, Mandhana scored 421 runs at an average of 60.14 for Western Storm which reached the semi-final.

During the campaign, Mandhana also notched up the fastest T20 fifty in the tournament as her side beat Loughborough Lightning by 18 runs. She scored 52 runs off just 19 runs during the game. She would also smash her first T20 century during the tournament. He smashed as many as 45 fours and 21 sixes in the league.