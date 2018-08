After another medal-filled evening session at the track and field events, a repeat would be expected on Thursday as the 18th Asian Games enters day 12 in Indonesia.

The table tennis singles action starts tomorrow with Mouma Das, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal all in action.

The 4x400 relay teams and Seema Punia (Discus Throw) are some of the medal hopefuls as India look to go past the tally of 57 medals from 2014. The contingent currently have won 54 medals, with 11 gold.

It will be the last day of athletics action.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Athletics Event Players Time Men's 50km walk - FINAL Sandeep Kumar 4.30 am Women's Discus Throw - FINAL Seema Punia

Kumari Sandeep 5.10 pm Women's 1500m - FINAL PU Chitra

Monika Chauhdary 5.50 pm Men's 1500m - FINAL Manjit Singh

Jinson Johnson 6.05 pm Men's 5000m - FINAL G Lakshmanan 6.30 pm Women's 4x400m - FINAL Kunhu, Jeevan, Jithu, Dharun 6.50 pm Men's 4x400m - FINAL TBA 7.10 pm

Hockey Event Teams Time Men's hockey - Semifinal India v Malaysia 4 pm

Table Tennis - To be added Event Players Time Women's Singles Mouma Das vs Chen Szuyu 10.45 am Men's Singles Achanta Sharath Kamal vs TBD 2 pm Men's Singles Manika Batra vs TBD 6.45 pm Women's Singles Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs TBD 7.30 pm

Squash Event Team Time Women's Pool B India v Hong Kong 930 am

Canoe / Kayak Sprint Event Team / Players Time Men's Kayak Four (K4) 500m - FINAL A Albert Selvaraj, Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh Laitonjam, Prohit 7.10 am Women's Kayak Single (K1) 500m - FINAL A Soniya Devi 7.20 am Men's Kayak Double (K2) 1000m - FINAL A Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh Laitonjam 8.40 am Men's Canoe Double (C2) 1000m - FINAL A Gaurav Tomar, Sunil Singh Salam 9.10 am

Judo Event Player Time Men's 81kg - Elimination R32 Harshdeep Singh Brar v Sri Lanka 7.50 am Women's 70kg - Elimination R16 Garima Choudhary 9.20 am

Cycling Track Event Players Time Men's Omnium - Scratch Race Manjeet Singh 7.30 am Women's Sprint - Qualification Deborah

Aleena Reji 7.50 am Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit - Qualifcation Chaoba Devi Elangbam 8.26 am

Kurash Event Players Time Women's 78kg - R32 Jyoti Tokas 12.30 pm Men's 90kg - R32 Danish Sharma 12.36 pm Women's 78kg - R16 Amisha Tokas Around 1 pm Men's 90kg R16 Divesh Around 1.30 pm

SepakTakraw Event Teams Time Women's quadrant - Group B (prelim) India v Thailand 3 pm

Bridge Event Time Mixed Pair Qualification (Semi-final 1, 2, 3)

8:00 am onwards Men's Pair Qualification

(Semi-final 1, 2, 3) 8:30 am onwards Women's Pair Qualification (Semi-final 1, 2, 3) 8:30 am onwards

Diving Event Player Time Men's 1m Springboard Ramananda Sharma 12.50 pm