The tactic of starting with Hima Das in the first leg proved to be the master stroke as India clinched their fifth straight Asian Games gold in the 4x400m relay by quite a distance in Jakarta on Friday.

Das gave India a sizable lead after the first leg and even though Bahrain had Salwa Naser in the final leg she had just too much ground to cover as VK Vismaya crossed the finish line in 3:28.72 sec to clinch the gold.

Bahrain finished second with a timing of 3:30.61 sec while Vietnam took the bronze medal with a timing of 3:33.23 sec.

At the halfway stage, India had built up a 30m lead over second-placed Japan while Bahrain were third. However, the Japanese lost steam in the last two legs and finished fifth despite registering a season best timing of 3:34.14 seconds.

The last time India failed to finish on the top of the podium in this event was back in 1998 when the team bagged the silver behind China.