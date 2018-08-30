Asian Games 2018, Day 12, live: It’s the final day of athletics, while table tennis singles begin
Catch all the live action, news and updates from Jakarta and Palembang.
Indian athletes will be in action in as many as 12 sports on Thursday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
10.30 am: ICYMI
A toothache and six toes on each foot couldn’t stop Swapna Barman from becoming Asia’s best athlete. Read Arka Bhattacharya’s piece on the women’s heptathlon winner here.
10.20 am: Next up for India is women’s singles table tennis, where Mouma Das takes on Chinese Taipei’s Chen Szuyu in the round of 32. The match will start at 10.45 am IST. Stay tuned...
9.58 am: Cycling track
Manjeet Singh finishes 16th out of 18 cyclists in the tempo race of the men’s omnium event. Overall, he is in 17th position with 20 points. Next up in the omnium is the elimination race, which will begin at 2.36 pm.
9.42 am: Cycling track
The tempo race of the men’s omnium event has started, with India’s Manjeet Singh in the fray.
In the tempo race, which is run over 10 km, there is a sprint on every lap after the first four laps, with the first rider crossing the line winning one point. Any rider who gains a lap on the field is awarded 20 points, while any rider that loses a lap has 20 points deducted. Read more here.
9.38 am: Canoe
India’s Gaurav Tomar and Sunil Singh Salam finish sixth out of nine sailers in the men’s Canoe Double (C2) 1,000m final with a time of 3:56.477. Uzbekistan, who won bronze, had a timing of 3:44.061.
9.35 am: Judo
India’s Garima Choudhary loses her women’s -70 kg elimination round of 16 match to Uzbekistan’s Gulnoza Matniyazova after the latter scored an ippon point, which ended the bout.
9.30 am: Cycling Track
India’s Aleena Reji and Deborah Herold are knocked out in the round of 16 of the women’s sprint. Aleena lost to the legendary Sze Wai Lee of Hong Kong, while Deborah was beaten by Sze Wai’s compatriot Hoi Yan Jessica Lee.
9.22 am: Judo
India’s Harshdeep Singh Brar loses his men’s -81 kg elimination round of 16 match against Korea’s Lee Seungsu after receiving three shido penalties for minor violations. The Korean was awarded one ippon, or a full point. Once an ippon is scored, the match ends.
9.05 am: Cycling track
As expected, India’s Chaoma Devi fails to qualify for the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit medal rounds after finishing last in the qualification round.
9 am: Kayak
India’s kayakers continue to come in last in their final races. This time, Naocha Singh and Ching Ching Sing Arambam finish at the bottom in the men’s Kayak Double (K2) 1,000m race.
8.35 am: Cycling track
Chaoba Devi records a timing of 4:05.298 in her women’s 3,000m individual pursuit qualifying heat, which is much slower than her competitor, who got 3:47.570. Chaoba Devi is all but certain to not qualify for the medal round.
8.32 am: Cycling track
It’s time for the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit, with India’s Chaoba Devi Elangbam in the fray.
In qualifying, each rider covers the distance alone and is timed. The best finishers are then seeded and take part in a knock-out for the medals, starting on opposite sides of the track.
Read more here.
8.20 am: Cycling track
India’s Deborah finishes 12th, while Aleena Reji records the worst time in the women’s sprint qualification round. This means that in the round of 16 Aleena will have to take on Hong Kong’s Sze Wai Lee, who topped the round with an Asian Games record timing of 10.583 seconds.
8.17 am: Judo
India’s Harshdeep Singh Brar wins his men’s -81kg elimination round of 32 bout against Sri Lanka’s Rajitha Pushpa Kumara after scoring an ippon, or one full point. Once an ippon is obtained, the competition ends.
8.10 am: Cycling track
Deborah Herold records 11.775 seconds in the women’s sprint qualification round, while Aleena Reji has 12.339s. All riders are not finished yet so we’ll have to wait to find out their final positions.
7.57 am: Cycling track
Next up is the women’s sprint qualification round, where India’s Deborah and Aleena Reji will try to set the best possible times among 16 riders to ensure they don’t face a tough opponent in the knockout rounds. In the round of 16, the fastest rider from qualification will take on the slowest, the second fastest will take on the second slowest, and so on.
7.52 am: Cycling track
India’s Manjeet Singh finishes 16th in the scratch race of the men’s omnium, which gets him 10 points. The next event in the omnium is the tempo race, which will start at 9.35 am.
7.39 am: Cycling track
The scratch race of the men’s omnium has begun, with India’s Manjeet Singh in the fray. There are 40 laps which cover a distance of 15km. The first across the finish line wins.
7.30 am: Kayak
The Indian team finishes ninth and last in the men’s Kayak Four (K4) 500m A-final.
In the women’s Kayak Single (K1) 500m, Soniya Devi Phairembam also finishes last. Disappointing start for India in canoe/kayak.
7.23 am: Athletics
Some bad news coming from the men’s 50km racewalk, where India’s Sandeep Kumar has been disqualified after the halfway mark. He was disqualified after receiving three red cards for losing contact with the ground, which is not allowed in race-walking.
7.15 am: Canoe
In the first final of the day for India, Inaocha Devi and Anjali Bashishth finish 9th in the A-final of the women’s Canoe Double (C2) 500m.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for day 12 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
India have won 54 medals so far and could add at least 11 more on Thursday, which is the final day of athletics. The 4x400m relay teams and Seema Punia (Discus Throw) are some of the medal hopefuls as India look to go past the tally of 57 medals from 2014.
The table tennis singles action starts on Thursday with Mouma Das, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal all in action.
Indians will also be contesting finals in canoe and kayaking.