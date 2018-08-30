Yet again in a big tournament for PV Sindhu, it was a case of being so near yet so far to the highest prize – a gold medal – as she went down to Tai Tzu Ying in straight games. Ultimately though, it was India’s first ever silver medal at the Asian Games in badminton.

This was the third major final that she lost this year after the Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

She looked sullen, of course, after the 13-21, 16-21 loss to Tai Tzu Ying but conceded that she can beat the Chines Taipei player.

“There is not a huge gap. We just have to be prepared and ready, definitely we are going to break that (losing streak). It’s not easy but if we work on our mistakes, we can do it,” Sindhu had said.

“There is no mental block, but sometimes you make mistakes and give her a huge lead. You have to keep going, stick to that. I gave her easy points.”

READ: The final frontier: What PV Sindhu needs to do to win a big tournament

On Thursday, she posted a message from her Instagram account to her supporters, promising that she’ll bounce back from this defeat.

Here’s the full text (lightly edited version):

“To all my well-wishers and supporters who have always stood by me through thick and thin I just want to tell you that, I tried! Yes I tried my best to bring back the gold! It is obviously disappointing, disappointing to have disappointed all the people who had so much faith in me. But this is just the beginning, I didn’t come this far to only come this far. I will keep working hard, until I reach my goal. And let me tell you something there is no “END”, and WINNERS NEVER STOP!”

“Having said that, it was such an amazing experience at the Asian games 2018, and I am proud of what India has achieved. It was indeed a memorable one, I became the first ever Indian woman to clinch a silver medal in the history of Indian badminton! But that doesn’t mean I will settle with that.”

“Its a journey! It’s a challenge for me to do better every single time!! Thank you for being a part of my journey for all your prayers, love and affection! I promise to come back stronger.”