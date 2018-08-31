India’s athletics contingent contributed seven of India’s 13 current gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and 19 of their total 59 medals as of Thursday.

The seven gold medals also three personal best (PB) efforts and two new national records (NR).

Tajinder Pal Toor (NR, PB) - Shot Put

Neeraj Chopra (NR, PB) - Javelin

Arpinder Singh - Triple Jump

Hima, Poovamma, Sarita, Vismaya - Women’s 4X400 relay

Jinson Johnson - 1500m

Manjit Singh (PB) - 800

Swapna Barman (PB) - Heptathlon

Here’s a look at the seven gold medallists of India’s athletics contingent:

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor was dominant in the Shot Put final, setting a new national and Games record of 20.75 metres. He won India’s first athletics gold medal in Indonesia.



AFP

The flag-bearer lived up to his billing and then some. Miles ahead of the rest, Neeraj Chopra set a new national record with a throw of 88.06 metres. The 20-year-old was just too good for the rest of Asia.

PTI

Manjit Singh ran the race of his life. He wanted to quit the sport two years ago, but held back and piled on the speed in the final 80. The 28-year-old was the unlikeliest 800 meter gold medalist, having finished eighth overall in qualification.

PTI

Arpinder Singh ended a 48-year-long wait for an Indian triple jump gold. His mark of 16.77 meters was enough as Arpinder triumphed in Jakarta, emulating five-time NCAA Champion Mohinder Singh Gill.

PTI

Swapna Barman created history, winning India’s first-ever Heptathlon gold. The 21-year-old set three personal bests over seven gruelling events, while suffering from a septic infection in her tooth and immense pain.

PTI

The women’s 4x400m relay team ran a brilliant race to win the Asiad gold for the fifth consecutive time. Against highly-fancied Bahrain, Hima Das went first, taking a 25m lead. That allowed VK Vismaya to start roughly 30-40 m ahead of Salwa Naser – the star of the field who ran a blistering 49.08 in Monaco in 2018. Even for her, the gap was too large and India celebrated the gold.

AFP

Jinson Johnson’s annus mirabilis continued. The Kerala athlete set two national records in 2018, and won a 1500 metre gold to add to a 800 metre silver at the Asiad.