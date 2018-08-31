India’s athletics contingent contributed seven of India’s 13 current gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and 19 of their total 59 medals as of Thursday.
The seven gold medals also three personal best (PB) efforts and two new national records (NR).
Tajinder Pal Toor (NR, PB) - Shot Put
Neeraj Chopra (NR, PB) - Javelin
Arpinder Singh - Triple Jump
Hima, Poovamma, Sarita, Vismaya - Women’s 4X400 relay
Jinson Johnson - 1500m
Manjit Singh (PB) - 800
Swapna Barman (PB) - Heptathlon
Here’s a look at the seven gold medallists of India’s athletics contingent:
- Tajinder Pal Singh Toor was dominant in the Shot Put final, setting a new national and Games record of 20.75 metres. He won India’s first athletics gold medal in Indonesia.
- The flag-bearer lived up to his billing and then some. Miles ahead of the rest, Neeraj Chopra set a new national record with a throw of 88.06 metres. The 20-year-old was just too good for the rest of Asia.
- Manjit Singh ran the race of his life. He wanted to quit the sport two years ago, but held back and piled on the speed in the final 80. The 28-year-old was the unlikeliest 800 meter gold medalist, having finished eighth overall in qualification.
- Arpinder Singh ended a 48-year-long wait for an Indian triple jump gold. His mark of 16.77 meters was enough as Arpinder triumphed in Jakarta, emulating five-time NCAA Champion Mohinder Singh Gill.
- Swapna Barman created history, winning India’s first-ever Heptathlon gold. The 21-year-old set three personal bests over seven gruelling events, while suffering from a septic infection in her tooth and immense pain.