India’s Asian Games campaign came to a close with the medal tally increasing to 69 as boxer Amit Panghal and the men’s pair in bridge added gold medals on Saturday in Indonesia.

This is India’s best ever overall medal tally and the haul of 15 gold medals is the country’s joint-best effort at the Asian Games, equalling their record from 1951. The total of 24 silver medals is also the highest ever in Asiad history for India.

Athletics, as expected, was the event that saw most medals with seven gold medals coming from track and field. Shooting was the second best event, with plenty of youngsters coming to the fore.

While the badminton contingent disappointed in a few events, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal created history by becoming the first two Indian women to win badminton medals at the Asiad.

In wrestling, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia established their status as the stars of the sport in India with their gold medals.

There were also surprise medals from table tennis, sepaktakraw, equestrian, wushu and kurash.

Here’s a complete list of every medal won by the Indian contingent at the 18th Asian Games.

Athletics Event Players Medal Men's 800m Manjit Singh GOLD Men's 1500m Jinson Johnson GOLD Men's Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor GOLD Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra GOLD Men's Triple Jump Arpinder Singh GOLD Women's 4x400m relay Hima Das

MR Poovamma

Sarita Gayakwad

VK Vismaya GOLD Women's Heptathlon Swapna Barman GOLD Men's 400m Muhammed Anas SILVER Men's 800m Jinson Johnson SILVER Men's 400m hurdles Dharun Ayyasamy SILVER Men's 4x400m Relay Arokia Rajiv

Muhhamed Anas

Dharun Ayyasamy

Muhammed Kunhu

Jithu Baby

Suresh Karekoppa SILVER Women's 100m Dutee Chand SILVER Women's 200m Dutee Chand SILVER Women's 400m Hima Das SILVER Women's 3000m Steeplechase Sudha Singh SILVER Women's Long Jump Neena Varakil SILVER Mixed 4x400m Relay MR Poovamma SILVER Women's 1500m PU Chitra BRONZE Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia BRONZE

Shooting Event Players Medal 10m Air Pistol Men Saurabh Chaudhary GOLD 25m Pistol Women Rahi Sarnobat GOLD 10m Air Rifle Men Deepak Kumar SILVER 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Sanjeev Rajput SILVER Trap Men Lakshay Sheoran SILVER Double Trap Men Shardul Vihan SILVER 10m Air Pistol Men Abhishek Verma BRONZE 10m Air Pistol Women Heena Sidhu BRONZE 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Apurvi Chandela

Ravi Kumar

BRONZE

Wrestling Event Player Medal Men's Freestyle 65kg Bajrang Punia GOLD Women's Freestyle 50kg Vinesh Phogat GOLD Women's Freestyle 68kg Divya Kakran BRONZE

Bridge Event Players Medal Men's Pair Pranab Bardhan

Shibnath Sarkar GOLD Men's Team Jaggy Shivdasani

Rajeshwar Tewari

Ajay Khare

Raju Tolani

Debabrata Majumder

Sumit Mukherjee

BRONZE Mixed Team Kiran Nadar

Hema Deora

Himani Khandelwal

Bachiraju Satyanarayana

Gopinath Manna

Rajeev Khandelwal BRONZE

Rowing Event Players Medal Men's Quadruple Sculls Sawarn Singh

Dattu Bhokanal

Om Prakash

Sukhmeet Singh GOLD Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Dushyant

Rohit Kumar

Bhagwan Singh BRONZE

Tennis Event Players Medal Men's Doubles Rohan Bopanna

Divij Shararn GOLD Men's Singles Prajnesh GP BRONZE Women's Singles Ankita Raina BRONZE

Boxing Event Player Medal Men's Light-Fly Amit Panghal GOLD Men's Middleweight Vikas Krishan Yadav BRONZE

Archery Event Players Medal Compound Men's Team Rajat Chauhan

Aman Saini

Abhishek Verma SILVER Compound Women's Team Muskan Kirar

Madhumita Kumari

Jyothi Surekha Vennam SILVER

Equestrian Event Players Medal Eventing Individual Fouaad Mirza SILVER Eventing Team Rakesh Kumar

Ashish Malik

Jitender Singh

Fouaad Mirza SILVER

Squash Event Players Medal Women's Team Joshna Chinappa

Dipika Pallikal

Sunayna Kuruvilla

Tanvi Khanna SILVER Men's Singles Saurav Ghosal BRONZE Men's Team Saurav Ghosal

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Ramit Tandon

Mahesh Mangaonkar BRONZE Women's Singles Joshna Chinappa BRONZE Women's Singles Dipika Pallikal Karthik BRONZE

Sailing Event Players Medal 49er FX Women Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar SILVER 49er Men Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa

BRONZE Open Laser 4.7 Harshita Tomar BRONZE

Badminton Event Player Medal Women's Singles PV Sindhu SILVER Women's Singles Saina Nehwal BRONZE

Hockey Event Medal Men's Hockey BRONZE Women's Hockey SILVER

Kabaddi Event Medal Men's Kabaddi BRONZE Women's Kabaddi SILVER

Kurash Event Player Medal Women's 52kg Pincky Balhara SILVER Women's 52kg Malaprabha Jadhav BRONZE

Wushu Event Player Medal Men's Sanda 56kg Santosh Kumar BRONZE Men's Sanda 60kg Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh BRONZE Men's Sanda 65kg Narender Grewal BRONZE Women's Sanda 60kg Roshibina Devi Naorem BRONZE

Table Tennis Event Players Medal Men's Team Achanta Sharath Kamal

G Sathiyan

Harmeet Desai

Anthony Amalraj

Manav Thakkar BRONZE Mixed Doubles Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra BRONZE