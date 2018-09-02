India began their 52nd International Shooting Sport Federation World Championship campaign at Changwon with two gold and one bronze medal in the junior category. However, both the senior mixed air rifle and air pistol teams missed making the finals of their respective events.

Arjun Singh Cheema won the junior men’s 50m pistol gold and then led his team, comprising Gaurav Rana and Anmol Jain, to the team gold in the same event. Rana also clinched the individual Bronze in the event.

Cheema shot a score of 559 to get the better of Korean Woojong Kim, who shot 554 for the silver. Rana tallied 551 to claim Bronze. The trio tallied 1659 to also claim the team gold ahead of Korea who came second with 1640. China won Bronze in the Team event.

In the mixed team 10m air rifle, the pair of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar shot 835.6 in qualifications to finish seventh. The top five teams make it to the finals and the Asian Games bronze medallists fell short by just 0.4 points. The second Indian team in the event, Deepak Kumar and Mehuli Ghosh, shot a combined score of 831.6 to end in 25th spot.

In the mixed team air pistol event, India’s Heena Sidhu and Shahzar Rizvi shot 768 to end 10th in qualification. The fifth and final qualification spot went to Spain with a score of 771. The second Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma, shot 767 to finish in 12th position.