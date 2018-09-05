SAFF Cup, India vs Sri Lanka live: Lallinzuala Chhangte doubles India’s lead
Kuruniyan and Chhangte score for Stephen Constantine’s men.
India’s starting XI:
Vishal Kaith, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhashish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet, Sumeet Passi, Sarthak Golui, Farukh Choudhary, Ashique, Chhangte, Sajid Dhot
INDIA 2-0 SRI LANKA
Ashique Kuruniyan (35’)
Lallinzuala Chhangte (47’)
Live updates
69’: India 2-0 Sri Lanka
Sumeet Passi goes off, as Manvir Singh comes on. The Englishman pulls the plug on Passi’s evening with a heavy heart.
65’: India 2-0 Sri Lanka
A curious part of DSport’s broadcast. Anyone tuning in right now would have to guess the score and time. Everyone watching is annoyed, including the AIFF’s Media Manager.
61’: India 2-0 Sri Lanka
Warakogoda goes into the referee’s book, having taken out Chhangte with a strong tackle. India have a free-kick which is cleared.
57’: India 2-0 Sri Lanka
Goal scorer Kuruniyan is taken off, having been yellow carded earlier. Nikhil Poojary takes his place.
51’: India 2-0 Sri Lanka
Chhangte receives the ball from Anirudh Thapa but his intended cross to Sumeet Passi is cleared by the Sri Lankan defence.
47’: GOAALLL!! India 2-0 Sri Lanka
India double their lead! Chhangte from the left swings a cross in, it evades everybody and goes into the net.
46’: India 1-0 Sri Lanka
The second half is underway!
Half-time and it’s 1-0 to India.
They started strongly and took the lead through Ashique Kuruniyan just after the half-hour mark. The Sri Lankan team yet to muster a clear cut chance on the Indian goal.
38’: India 1-0 Sri Lanka
Chhangte with another chance, but skies it. The chances falling thick and fast to the Indian attackers now. Earlier, Kuruniyan had run through on goal and finished it smartly past the keeper for his first-ever senior international goal.
35’: GOAAALLL!!! India 1-0 Sri Lanka
Ashique Kuruniyan gives India the lead.
30’: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
The heat means that the players are forced into a water break. India are yet to open their account but they have looked the more likelier to score.
28’: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka’s Asikur Rahuman Mohamed Alawadeen shown a yellow card for that challenge! Even stevens at this point
25’: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
Thapa is hacked down. The young midfielder looks dazed but looks set to continue.
18’: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
Yellow card for Sarthak Golui. He commits a foul on Sajith Kumara.
13’: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
CHANCE!! Chhangte with a glorious opportunity from Bose’s ball but the Delhi attacker blows the header.
11’: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
Anirudh Thapa with a free-kick directly into the opposition goalie’s hands.
4’: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
Ashique passes the ball to Sumeet Passi, who can’t get a touch to the ball.
6:30 pm: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
We have kick-off at the Bangabandhu Stadium!
6:25 pm: It looks like India are opting for a 4-4-2 formation with Sumeet Passi and Farukh Chowdhury up top. Vishal Kaith will be India’s custodian tonight.
Welcome to the Field’s live coverage of India versus Sri Lanka.
India are set to take the field for the opener of their SAFF Cup campaign against their neighbours. Stephen Constantine has opted for a youthful side, with Subhasish Bose as captain.